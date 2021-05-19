Screen Music Program Unveils 'Summer School' of Sound Bridging the Gap between Composers and Gaming
From July 22 - 31 virtually present your work, have mdi ensemble professionally record it, attend lectures & masterclasses, receive a certificate of achievementUNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video games have become some of the most sophisticated storytelling vehicles alive today — not only through intoxicating narrative but also with unimaginable artistic sovereignty.
The creation of highly immersive worlds provides essential connections to societies the world over. Gaming soundtracks have become a vital part of the storytelling process, influencing both the sound and success of the game.
With a renowned faculty, talented visiting artists, and special guests worldwide, the Screen Music Program explores the fundamentals of Film & Video Game scoring in a 10-day session of masterclasses, lectures, colloquiums, and workshops focused on composition through remote residency while promoting the recognition of video games' unique storytelling potential.
The Screen Music Program empowers you to discover your artistic voice, persevere professional interests, establish a body of work, and join a global fellowship of musicians and composers as one of the world's most comprehensive virtual summer music performance programs.
Providing an invaluable opportunity for emerging artists, Screen Music Program seeks composers who wish to produce and promote their work, secure future commissions, and job opportunities while connecting other composers to a vibrant artistic community.
The Program's low-residency model shines and is ideal for self-motivated students with a background in music and demonstrated compositional skills.
If you thrive on inquiry, experimentation, creative process, and the freedom to explore a diversity of genres, Screen Music Program is the place for you.
This year's program is a rich virtual online webinar, allowing you to attend all activities remotely. No travel, no accommodation required. Classes are taught through quality web conferencing software, included in your tuition.
Faculty mentors guide students through a ten-day session of self-designed composition study, complemented by the engagement of individual lessons, daily seminars, and masterclasses.
Emerge with an established composition practice, a portfolio of your music recorded by professional musicians and ensembles, and a degree that furthers your own compositional goals.
A significant part of our vision for a more equitable and innovative music ecosystem is cultivating talent. The Summer Music Program aids participators in supporting a thriving creative class, now and forever.
Fueling the next generation of creative entrepreneurs through a virtual hub, Screen Music Program fascinates students through musical ideas while forging authentic connections with leading professionals.
From 22 to July 31, 2021, you'll have the chance to present your work, have it professionally recorded by the mdi ensemble, participate in lectures and masterclasses, attend individual online Scoring Lessons, and receive an end-of-course certificate of achievement.
The Program is aimed at anyone serious about a career in applied composition, from graduate and undergraduate students specializing in film scoring and video game music to anyone wishing to improve their craft.
The Screen Music Program Faculty includes:
Special guests: Norihiko Hibino // Inon Zur
Faculty roster: Alison Plante // Clint Bajakian // Paolo Tortiglione // Diego Ricchiuti
Recording artists: mdi ensemble
Program Director: Paolo Fosso
• Norihiko Hibino (Metal Gear Solid, Bayonetta, Zone Of The Enders, Yu-Gi-Oh, Ninja Blade, Yakuza 2, Ace Combat: Assault Horizon, Shinobi 3D, Persona 4)
• Inon Zur (Fallout, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Crysis, Baldur's Gate, Syberia, The Lord of the Rings)
• Alison Plante (Program Director @ Berklee College of Music Online)
• Clint Bajakian (God of War, Uncharted, Indiana Jones)
• Paolo Tortiglione (Chair of Film Music @ Conservatory of Milan)
Application deadline – June 30, 2021
Screen Music Program Online, Euros 899 – Apply now!
Fill in the application form with the following materials before June 30, 2021:
• A resume;
• A link to any of your audio files, of any length and genre, representing your style. Live recordings, virtual instruments, or a combination of the two are all eligible.
• Applicants are selected according to the quality of submitted works.
For any questions, please contact Paolo Fosso, Program Director
Join us at https://screenmusicprogram.com!
To apply: https://screenmusicprogram.com/apply
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/screenmusicprogram
Instagram: @screenmusicprogram
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHCWnlL5NXI272XzQ-demPA
To better understand The Screen Music Program, meet Clint Bajakian, a professional composer and industry veteran who shares his passion the Program: https://fb.watch/5kNDx6LSwQ/ - also on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ircX5K7Segw
