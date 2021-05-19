San Diego, California based pizzeria- Mr. Moto, to open in Arcadia, Arizona

After more than a decade serving up slices by the beach, the family-owned pizzeria- Mr. Moto, will be opening its first franchise location in Arcadia, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcadia, Arizona, San Diego's favorite pizza joint is finally crossing state lines. Mr. Moto Pizza, a New York-style pizza joint with multiple locations throughout San Diego County has been serving pizza to San Diegans for over a decade. And while owner Gibran Fernandez may be a San Diego native, he’s officially ready to cross state lines. He got the idea from a friend and Phoenix local, who was frustrated by the lack of pizza-by-the-slice options in his neighborhood. “We have lots of customers who travel to San Diego from Arizona,” Fernandez said. “Now, finally, we can come to them.” Arcadia’s vibrant population and picturesque scenery were also a draw for Fernandez. Located at the foot of Camelback Mountain, the area is lush with citrus groves and leafy streets and is home to many of Phoenix’s luxury resorts. The newest Mr. Moto Pizza is set to open in Arcadia Village, at 3923 E. Camelback Road. According to Fernandez himself, you should be able to order a delicious slice in about six to eight months.

About Mr. Moto Pizza: Mr. Moto Pizza was established in 2015 in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California. Mr. Moto’s objective is to share his authentic New York-style pizza to the hungry West Coast—but with a little twist! His characteristically thin-crust pies feature a chewy outer edge (or “handle”) that is remarkably fluffy! Every day Mr. Moto and his team of pizza aficionados employ a secret recipe to make this one-of-kind dough in-house. The perfectly kneaded dough is tossed by hand and topped with a wide array of fresh, gourmet ingredients. In just one year’s time, the technique has earned Mr. Moto great reviews, loyal customers, and critical acclaim as Mr. Moto Pizza proudly boasts the award for “San Diego’s Best Gourmet Pizza” since 2016. The San Diego-based family-owned Pizza Parlor currently has 8 locations. Mr. Moto Arcadia will be the first Franchise location as well as the first location to open outside of state lines. Please visit https://mrmotopizza.com/ to learn more.