Gov. Wolf: Community Gun Violence Reduction Grants Now Available

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the availability of $5 million in funding to support local efforts to reduce community gun violence in Philadelphia and other regions across the state experiencing recent surges in shootings, homicides and other firearm-related crimes. Grant funding will be administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

“Gun violence brings fear, heartbreak and trauma to communities across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “I want to thank all of the people in our commonwealth who work to promote healing and prevent future gun violence. We know there are strategies that work to reduce gun violence, and these grants will give communities the funding they need to invest in bringing those public safety interventions to their neighborhoods.”

Community-based organizations and local units of government will be eligible to apply for up-to $225,000 in grant funding to implement a range of programs and interventions endorsed by the Governor’s Special Council on Gun Violence designed to immediately address public safety needs in communities with high rates of firearm violence.

Examples of such strategies include Safe Corridors/Safe Passages programs, which prevent incidents to/from school and other community centers; street outreach and violence interruption programs utilizing credible messengers; providing referrals to partner agencies focused on meeting basic needs of participants, including education, employment, health and other services; comprehensive re-entry programs for returning citizens; trauma-informed approaches to support victims and survivors of gun violence; and community-driven crime prevention through environmental design.

Interested applicants may apply through PCCD’s Gun Violence webpage. To improve accessibility in the grant-making process, PCCD is utilizing a single online survey form (via SurveyMonkey) for the initial funding request application.

The window to apply is open now to Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Awards will be announced at the September 9, 2021, Commission meeting, with projects slated to begin October 1, 2021.

Questions regarding this solicitation should be forwarded to RA-CD-Executive Offices@pa.gov.

PCCD’s mission is to enhance the quality, coordination and planning within the criminal and juvenile justice systems, to facilitate the delivery of services to victims of crime, and to increase the safety of our communities.