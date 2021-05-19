Addressing the Educational Challenges in India through Personalized E-Learning
Addressing the Educational Challenges in India through Personalized E-LearningDELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary
Despite the influx of technology into our everyday lives, the online learning landscape in India has been riddled with challenges for years. For example, learners do not have easy access to quality individualized online courses, and the cost and technical requirements are a challenge to the larger population who reside in village areas. But Skiedo, a revolutionary e-learning platform, is making these challenges a thing of the past.
Accessing Quality Education in India Is a Challenge
Highlighting the role of e-learning, Indian Newspaper Economic Times suggests that e-learning platforms are successfully addressing the demand-supply gap of the students and corporate employees, therefore changing the education landscape of India. Regarding the benefits of e-learning, scores of the sources also suggest that the retention rate of knowledge is much higher in e-learning than with traditional education.
But sadly, the vast majority of India has not enjoyed all these benefits. Despite the restructuring of education in India amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the country still faces its biggest challenge in education: expanding the outreach of quality education among its populace.
• 70% of the Indian population resides in villages, and such people do not have access to quality e-learning.
• According to a 2020 publication by Scroll.in, only 11% of households possess any computer (including desktop computers, laptops, notebooks, netbooks, palmtops, or tablets), which is required for most online courses. Instead, the vast majority have only mobile phones.
• Additionally, about 60% of the Indian population lives below the recognized World Bank’s median poverty line. It is therefore difficult for these people to access quality online courses from across the world.
• Even individuals who have access to e-learning complain of not finding individualized courses explicitly meant for one person at a time. The challenge of Internet connection can also not be ignored.
Interestingly, about 280 million students in India are expected to enroll in schools in 2021, a study by KPMG states. But as long as the pandemic keeps schools closed, students will have to rely on e-learning for their education. So now, the question is, how can they do so when the challenges discussed above keep staring them in the face?
Despite the odds, the online education market in India is expected to grow by 2.28 billion USD during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 20%. But not until those challenges are addressed, that estimated growth may not come.
Source: Technavio, March 2021
“The vast majority of India has not enjoyed all the benefits E-learning has to offer.”
Unemployment in India Is at an All-Time High - Another Challenge Needing Attention
Students are not alone in this dire situation. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed everything, even affecting the middle and upper-class Indian society. Highly qualified and talented employees have lost their job, thanks to the novel virus.
According to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the nation’s unemployment rate skyrocketed from 8% in March 2020 to 24% in April 2020, an immediate impact of the lockdown.
But sadly, even before now, qualified and talented people have been finding it hard to get jobs and earn a viable income. Now, what if these knowledgeable individuals can take their mobile devices and share their skills online and earn a living?
Subhani
Skiedo
+91 95609 63493
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn