Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,332 in the last 365 days.

New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help Leaders and Execs Improve Their Leadership at Any Stage in Their Careers

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Education of a CEO: Lessons for Leaders, by veteran CEO, prolific author, and lifelong learner Bill Yeargin.

The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ot2k3w

Education of a CEO applies Bill’s decades of experience as a student at some of the world’s best colleges, his travels to over 100 countries, and his unexpected journey to the corner office and years of experience there running a global corporation.

“Fortunately for me, I have been exposed to numerous situations and experiences that have provided me a unique education as a CEO,” says Bill. “I have always been passionate about developing those around me. I want to help people learn and am excited to share stories that are hopefully interesting and occasionally funny, but most importantly, I want to teach something. I want to help you be a better leader.”

To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.

Bill Yeargin is the CEO of Correct Craft. Under Bill’s leadership, Correct Craft has won all their industry’s major awards and developed a unique culture of “Making Life Better.” A passionate lifelong learner, Bill earned an MBA and has completed post-graduate education at Harvard, Stanford, Villanova, Wharton, and MIT.

He served both the Obama and Trump administrations on cabinet-level advisory councils and Florida Trend magazine recognized Bill as one of “Florida’s Most Influential Business Leaders.”

Bill has been published hundreds of times, has authored four books including the best-seller Making Life Better: The Correct Craft Story, and is a sought-after conference speaker.

He and his wife Leigh have two daughters, Erin (married to Ben) and Amanda.

Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ot2k3w to purchase the book and to learn more!


For Further Information Contact:
Brie Carter, Marketing Coordinator
(407) 956-6493
communication@correctcraft.com

Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here

You just read:

New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help Leaders and Execs Improve Their Leadership at Any Stage in Their Careers

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.