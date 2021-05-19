New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help Leaders and Execs Improve Their Leadership at Any Stage in Their Careers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Education of a CEO: Lessons for Leaders, by veteran CEO, prolific author, and lifelong learner Bill Yeargin.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ot2k3w
Education of a CEO applies Bill’s decades of experience as a student at some of the world’s best colleges, his travels to over 100 countries, and his unexpected journey to the corner office and years of experience there running a global corporation.
“Fortunately for me, I have been exposed to numerous situations and experiences that have provided me a unique education as a CEO,” says Bill. “I have always been passionate about developing those around me. I want to help people learn and am excited to share stories that are hopefully interesting and occasionally funny, but most importantly, I want to teach something. I want to help you be a better leader.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Bill Yeargin is the CEO of Correct Craft. Under Bill’s leadership, Correct Craft has won all their industry’s major awards and developed a unique culture of “Making Life Better.” A passionate lifelong learner, Bill earned an MBA and has completed post-graduate education at Harvard, Stanford, Villanova, Wharton, and MIT.
He served both the Obama and Trump administrations on cabinet-level advisory councils and Florida Trend magazine recognized Bill as one of “Florida’s Most Influential Business Leaders.”
Bill has been published hundreds of times, has authored four books including the best-seller Making Life Better: The Correct Craft Story, and is a sought-after conference speaker.
He and his wife Leigh have two daughters, Erin (married to Ben) and Amanda.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3ot2k3w to purchase the book and to learn more!
