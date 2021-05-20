Vincentric Announces 2021 Best Value in Canada Awards: Toyota Soars Ahead of the Competition
Vincentric’s 10th annual awards use statistical, data-driven analysis to determine vehicles that provide the best value to the Canadian consumer market.BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 10th annual Vincentric Best Value in Canada™ Awards were announced today with Toyota Canada earning an outstanding twelve model-level awards between the Toyota and Lexus brands. The manufacturer also earned three brand awards, including Best Value Passenger Car brand for Toyota, Best Value SUV, Crossover, & Van brand for Toyota, and Best Value Luxury SUV & Crossover brand for Lexus. The remaining brand awards were earned by Audi, which was honoured as the Best Value Luxury Car brand for the third time, and GMC, which claimed the Best Value Truck brand win for the second time.
Toyota’s frontrunners included the Avalon, which won for the seventh time, and the Sequoia, which took home the Vincentric award for the eighth time. Topping off Toyota’s best-in-class performance was the Tacoma. The Tacoma is the only vehicle to have won its segment every year that the Vincentric Best Value in Canada™ Awards have been conducted, with 2021 marking its tenth consecutive victory. For Lexus, the ES Series and ES Series Hybrid both impressed with repeat wins in their segments for the fifth and ninth time, respectively.
Audi’s brand award was supported with a second-time win for the A5 in the Luxury Coupe segment, as well as wins for the R8 and e-tron. The GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 also took home second-time wins in their segments and paved the way for GMC’s brand-level award.
Other brands with multiple segment winners were BMW, Honda, Kia, Mazda, and Volvo. Noteworthy winners included the Mazda MX-5, which won for the sixth consecutive year, and the Kia Soul EV, which won for the sixth time. Ford, Hyundai, Jeep, Lincoln, Subaru, and Volkswagen also each took home an award, with the Ford F-150 delivering an impressive performance with its seventh consecutive and ninth overall win.
“Over eighty-percent of this year’s winners were returning winners in their segments,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “Returning winners demonstrate success in producing vehicles that are efficient to own, drive, and meet the needs of the marketplace. The Vincentric Best Value in Canada Awards show that there are many vehicle options in the Canadian market that consistently provide strong value to consumers.”
Vincentric measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Using a statistical model, Vincentric identified the Best Value in Canada winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Approximately 2,000 vehicle configurations were evaluated in all ten provinces plus the Northwest Territories using a range of annual kilometer intervals and insurance profiles.
Further information on the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in Canada™ Awards for the 2021 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.
ABOUT VINCENTRIC
Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations such as the Canadian Automobile Association, Automotive Fleet Magazine, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.
