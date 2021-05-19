IASA Global to Launch IASA en Español Portal
The world’s leading professional association for business technology architects is introducing several initiatives for the Hispanic-LatinX community.
This is a momentous occasion for IASA Global. Our goal is to blur the lines that divide us and make this one global community for business technology architects.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IASA Global, the world’s leading professional association for business technology architects, announced today the creation of an IASA en Español website, which will be a meeting point for people in the architecture profession, created exclusively for the Hispanic-Latino community. Visitors to the site can find the content, training, seminars, certifications, and events, all available in Spanish.
— Paul Preiss, Founder and CEO of Iasa Global
In addition, IASA Global will be offering a Spanish edition of its Architecture & Governance Magazine (A&G) on the site as well as online events, executive interviews, support of local communities, and activities for Spanish-speaking Technology Architects – all with the objective of bringing valuable education, services, and benefits to the Hispanic-LatinX community.
Several times a month, the editors of A&G will publish insightful articles written in Spanish and will be increasing the frequency of such articles throughout the year. These articles will cover a wide variety of topics, ranging from enterprise and solutions architecture to application portfolio management to digital transformation, and many, many more.
Leading the editorial effort will be Pablo Junco, a Senior Director leading the Data & AI Practice in Microsoft Latin America (former ex-CTO) and the first Latino certified as IASA CITA-D. Pablo will be supported by a multi-national and diversified group of architecture leadership.
“We have been exploring the idea of creating a Spanish version of A&G for some time,” said Paul Preiss, CEO, IASA Global. “The missing piece was finding a respected leader in the technology arena, who has both passion and credibility in the international community to make this initiative a success. We have found that in Pablo Junco.”
Supporting Mr. Junco in the initiative are five “Ambassadors” for “IASA en Español” (https://es.iasaglobal.org/comunidad/ ):
1. Silvia Leal (Scientific-Digital Evangelist & PhD Speaker)
2. Carlos Delgado (Entrepreneur, Software Architect & President of IASA Spain)
3. Leyla Alvarez (CTO at Toyota Chile and active contributor to the Woman in Tech community in Latin America)
4. William Martinez (R&D Manager & President of IASA Costa Rica)
5. Natalie Gil (CTO of AUNA, Board Member of Latinas in Computing, and Top 50 IT influencers in Latin America)
“I commend IASA Global for recognizing the importance of embracing the international community, and not just technology professionals whose primarily language is English,” said Junco. “When I raised this idea, the organization’s leadership eagerly embraced it, and together we made it a reality. I’m excited and proud to lead the initiative to help the Spanish speaking architects and all the woman in technology.”
The official launch of the portal is expected on May 19. Those who would like to write and collaborate with IASA en Español, should visit the following link: https://es.iasaglobal.org/colabora/
The international initiative is one of many being undertaken by IASA Global. Over the next couple months, A&G will publish a companion to the article that it published this winter, which looked at 20 top solutions architecture programs at colleges and universities in the United States, for the international community.
In addition, Preiss said IASA Global will introduce other international initiatives, after learning all it can from the launch of IASA en Español.
“This is a momentous occasion for IASA Global,” said Preiss. “Our goal is to blur the lines that divide us and make this one global community for business technology architects.”
About IASA Global
Founded in 2003, IASA Global is a world leading professional association for technology, business, and enterprise architects. IASA is the preeminent knowledge-based association focused on the IT architecture profession through the advancement of best practices and education. IASA delivers programs and services to develop highly qualified IT architects of all levels. Over fifteen years, IASA has also developed, with the help of practicing & certified architects from around the world, a comprehensive IT Architecture Body of Knowledge.
IASA believes in “Architecture Driven Digital Advantage”, the profound and accelerating outcome from business activities, processes, competencies, and models which fully leverage the changes and opportunities of digital technologies, digital business models, digital operations, and digital customer experiences driven from modern architecture skillsets, tools, and techniques. IASA has decades of experience assisting organizations around the world in developing their digital practices, growing the architect skills they require in both technical and business staff and helping them gain digital advantage from those skills. For more information on IASA and the services it provides organizations please contact us at: sales@iasaglobal.org
