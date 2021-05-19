NO COW INTRODUCES BRAND’S FIRST COATED BAR - PEANUT BUTTER CUP
Vegan, Keto-Friendly, Kosher New Flavor Offers 20 Grams of Plant-Based Protein, 1 Gram Sugar, Only 200 Calories and Contains No Dairy, Soy, Whey, Gluten or GMO
We created this flavor so that everyone can enjoy a guilt-free and convenient treat that allows them to stay on track with their health and fitness goals.”DENVER , CO, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Cow, the maker of innovative plant-based, low sugar protein bars and protein powders, today introduced its first-ever coated bar, Peanut Butter Cup. As with all of No Cow’s protein bars, the newest addition continues the tradition of indulgent flavors but remains dairy-free, low in sugar, and offers 20 grams of plant-based protein, the perfect fuel to help health-minded consumers power through their busy days.
No Cow’s Peanut Butter Cup bars are a delicious step forward in taste and texture and will be available exclusively at the brand’s e-commerce site, NoCow.com, beginning May 19th, 2021. The new flavor will also be available at The Vitamin Shoppe by June 20th.
Made with all-natural, purely sourced ingredients, the bars are sweetened by monk fruit and stevia, and feature just one gram of sugar and 200 calories per serving. The bars are Certified Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Whey-Free, Gluten-Free and are Non-GMO Project Verified and Vegan, making them a great choice for kosher, vegetarian, and vegan lifestyles.
Each No Cow Peanut Butter Cup bar is smooth and creamy on the inside and has a crunchy chocolate texture on the outside. The result is a satisfying and healthy snack that is reminiscent of America’s classic candy.
“We created this flavor so that everyone can enjoy a guilt-free and convenient treat that allows them to stay on track with their health and fitness goals,” said Paul Rabaut, Marketing Director at No Cow. “People can now indulge in a healthier Peanut Butter Cup that offers all the flavor and texture that they want from this classic flavor pairing without compromising on sugar or reaching for something chock-full of unpronounceable ingredients.”
As a thank you to our nation’s first responders and essential frontline workers for their service, dedication, and sacrifice, No Cow is offering a 30% discount code to members of the military and veteran community, law enforcement, fire fighters, medical professionals, healthcare workers, and teachers on all products available at NoCow.com.
About No Cow
No Cow, the maker of revolutionary plant-based, low sugar protein bars and protein powders, was founded by Daniel Katz in 2015 in response to his sensitivity to dairy. Formerly known as D’s Naturals, No Cow’s products are certified dairy free, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and vegan. The company, which is supported by investors including General Mills’ 301 Inc., Valor Equity Partners, and Loft Partners, is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. No Cow’s products are available at NoCow.com, Amazon.com and in more than 20,000 retail outlets nationwide, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Walmart. The brand’s offerings include 18 flavors of protein bars and two flavors of protein powder. For more information, please visit NoCow.com and the brand’s social media channels: Instagram (@nocow) and Facebook (@nocowrevolution).
