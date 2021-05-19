Starting Friday, May 21st, Get Vaccinated, Get a ‘Creemee for a Shot’!!

May 19, 2021 | Montpelier, VT - We all know Vermont's Dairy Farmers help feed us, our families and our communities. Now they hope to help protect us from the coronavirus, with the help of a creemee! Beginning May 21 and extending through much of Dairy Month in June, Vermont Dairy Farmers will provide 10,000 'Creemee for a Shot' coupons, good for one small free creemee at participating vendors, to those who get a COVID-19 vaccination at select state of Vermont vaccination events around the state.

Vermont's Dairy Farmers, in collaboration with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and Vermont Department of Health, are offering a coupon good for 1 small free creemee to the first 10,000 Vermonters, beginning May 21, who receive their first vaccine dose at a state vaccination clinic. The coupons are funded by the Vermont Dairy Promotion Council representing Vermont Dairy Farmers, and can be redeemed at participating creemee stands around the state. All the participating creemee vendors have joined in this effort to help protect the public from the coronavirus by covering part of the cost of each creemee. The coupons are limited to the first 10,000 people who receive a vaccine dose on a first-come, first serve basis, until all coupons have been claimed.

Get your 'Creemee for a Shot' at these participating locations around Vermont!

Beginning on May 21st, in celebration of EMS Appreciation Week, coupons will be offered at the following state vaccination clinics: Click Here for the full list of EMS Week vaccination clinic locations, times, and available shots. These clinics are walk-in only, and since they offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines, they are for people 18 and older.

Vermont's EMS crews have been at the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since it began. This weekend, say thanks in person at one of 30 EMS open houses around the state. and get your free COVID-19 shot and 'Creemee for a Shot' coupon while you're there! Emergency Medical Services Week is May 16 through the 23. These 7 days are traditionally reserved to say thank you to the 2,800 dedicated men and women who make up Vermont’s EMS system.

This year, we’d like to thank them in a different way. On May 21, 22 and 23, EMS stations across Vermont will open their doors and host vaccination clinics. The pandemic has hit our EMS crews hard, and they more than anyone, understand how important vaccination is to ending this crisis. Instead of simply saying thank you this year, our first responders are offering you an opportunity to help them by getting vaccinated.

Stay tuned for more 'Creemee for a Shot' vaccination opportunities coming in June!

