Changing the Tide of Misfortune
A novel that follows a man in a period of sorrow that tests his resolveCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a promising career and a loving, nurturing relationship with his wife, it seems like Rick Harrow couldn’t ask for more to make his life more perfect. However, life is a never-ending tide, waves come and go, and a storm can happen in any moment in time. His life then becomes a race against time to stem the tide of misfortune, as is the story of Beatrice Cayzer’s book "To Save a Child."
The story of "To Save A Child" follows Rick Harrow, the main character of Beatrice's lauded Rick Harrow mystery-murder series, who seems to be really down on his luck and is experiencing a “winter of discontent,” a period of sorrow and challenges that is testing his resolve. After a tragic failure as a husband, coupled with a continuous stream of hardship, Rick battles the pitfalls in his life and the grief, mystery, and danger that follows him wherever he goes.
Born in a wealthy and influential family, the blood of noble runs in Beatrice's veins. She is the daughter of a US Ambassador and comes from a very illustrious family who includes two ancestors who helped found Upper Virginia in 1620. Later in her life, Beatrice founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England and married Stanley Cayzer. She is not a stranger to the literary industry. She has several award-winning novels under her belt, which include "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams," a 2016 Finalist Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical Fiction, and "The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy," which was on the Best Sellers list for forty-six weeks. She is also the brilliance behind the successful hits, "Kennedys in Love," "Murder for Beauty," "Kidnapped in Jerusalem," and more.
