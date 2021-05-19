A Look Inside a Man’s Mind
A man’s resolve to protect can be as formidable as fateCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatrice Cayzer is an author with a vast wealth of experience, both in writing and the ways of the world. She is a traveler, exploring different cities and countries, and writing different books in different locations in the process. She has penned the hits novels "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" and "New Tales of Palm Beach". This time, Beatrice is back with her signature murder-mystery novels, adding "To Save a Child" on her list of successful titles.
Beatrice expertly begins her novel in the voice of Rick Harrow, who questions his capability as a husband, a father, a man after almost losing everything, including his wife. The story then progresses as Rick faces one challenge after another, following the tragedy that befell him after he failed to protect his wife from Kentucky Hills. The book not only exposes the dark alleys of the world, the twists and turns of life, but also a man’s heart and resolve set ablaze to protect what is his. To Save a Child is a gripping tale that will take readers through a roller coaster ride of emotions.
Beatrice Cayzer is a prolific author. She penned several romance novels like "Love Stories in Africa," "Kennedys in Love," and "Kidnapped in Jerusalem," as well as murder-mystery novels like "Murder for Beauty," "Murder by Medicine," "The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy," and more.
Visit Beatrice’s website at www.beatricecayzer.com to know more about her and her books.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter