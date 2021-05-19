Battling it out with Fate
Will Rick stand a chance against fate?COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "To Save a Child" follows Rick Harrow, a British-born racehorse trainer. In a winter of discontent, it seemed that almost everything that could go wrong went wrong. To put an end to the series of unfortunate events that threatens his life and his wife, Rick battles it out with fate. But fate is a powerful thing and a man can only be feeble against it. However, with his family’s life on the line, Rick goes all out.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is no stranger to the Sport of Kings, or things royal and prestigious. She is a descendant of an important family line, one whose origins can be traced back to the early founding years of Upper Virginia and the arrival of the Mayflower. She is also the daughter of the US Ambassador at large, the spouse of the grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer, Stanley Cayzer, and has family ties to the Fairbanks-Adams who was instrumental in ending slavery in the US. But she doesn’t get by on her reputation or family lineages alone for Beatrice is a very accomplished and well-known writer. She has numerous published and award-winning books under her belt and has actively contributed to different famous publications and magazines in different genres.
One of Beatrice’s well-received novel is "To Save a Child," which tells the story of one of her beloved characters, Rick Harrow. Within the pages of the book, we learn that Rick’s life has virtually turned upside down after going through one challenge after another, following the tragedy that befell him after he failed to protect his wife from Kentucky Hills. The story takes the reader through numerous twists and turns, pausing just enough to give them a short breather before pulling them back into the very compelling story of Rick’s attempts at redemption.
Grab your copy of this book and see it through the end.
