One Man’s Chase
How far can a man go to right what was wrong?COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a promising career and a loving, nurturing relationship with his wife, it seems like Rick Harrow couldn’t ask for more to make his life more perfect. However, life is a never-ending tide, waves come and go, and a storm can happen in any moment in time. Soon, Rick, whose life was once a tranquil sail in the calm current of the ocean, became a harsh fight for survival against the monstrous billows of life. Such is the analogy that can be drawn from Beatrice Cayzer’s book "To Save a Child."
Beatrice Cayzer is an author with a vast wealth of experience, both in writing and the ways of the world. She is a traveler, exploring different cities and countries, and writing different books in different locations in the process. She has penned the hits novels "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" and "New Tales of Palm Beach." She is a wife to husband Major Stanley Cayzer and mother to daughters Mary, Jeannie, and Claudia. To know more about Beatrice and her works visit www.beatricecayzer.com.
The story of "To Save A Child" follows Rick Harrow, the main character of Beatrice's lauded Rick Harrow mystery-murder series, who seems to be really down on his luck and is experiencing a “winter of discontent,” a period of sorrow and challenges that is testing his resolve. After a tragic failure as a husband, coupled with a continuous stream of hardship, Rick battles the pitfalls in his life and the grief, mystery, and danger that follows him wherever he goes.
A gripping tale of a man redeeming what once was his perfect life, "To Save A Child" will surely take readers through a roller coaster ride of emotions.
