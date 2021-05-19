Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Post-Program Monitoring During The Pandemic: Proposal For Temporary Streamlining Of Procedures And Renaming Of The Policy

Publication Date:

May 19, 2021

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The increase in Fund lending in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, including emergency financing, has led to a record number of requests for financing last year, and to an unprecedented amount of credit outstanding. This underscores the need for appropriate safeguards to the Fund’s balance sheet. Post Program Monitoring (PPM) is one such safeguard, which provides a framework for deeper and closer engagement with members that have substantial outstanding Fund credit but are not in a program relationship.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2021/026

Subject:

Monetary policy Political economy

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

May 19, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781484366080/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2021026

Pages:

17

