Greasezilla Announces $8 Million Investment from Sheltowee CleanTech Fund for New Site Development

LANSING, W.VA., USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downey Ridge Environmental Company, developer of Greasezilla™ FOG separation and processing systems, announces that Sheltowee CleanTech Fund I, LLC, is investing over $8,000,000 to expand Greasezilla technology nationwide. Greasezilla will invest the capital to build ten new Greasezilla FOG receiving stations with private and public joint venture partners across the country.

Eric Dobson, CEO of Sheltowee CleanTech Fund I, LLC, said, “This is the second investment we have made in Greasezilla. The company initially caught our attention for its unique ability to convert FOG waste into energy with an exceptional return on investment. Greasezilla has created a viable and lucrative model to advance waste reduction, water recovery and biofuel production initiatives for concrete advancements in a more sustainable world.”

Greasezilla is the leading solution provider for managing and converting the overabundance of FOG created by food establishments and industrial food production facilities worldwide. Initially developed for independent grease haulers, Greasezilla’s ability to turn the problem of FOG waste into a sustainable energy source addresses larger infrastructure, environmental and energy issues. As a result, Greasezilla is finding significant market opportunities in wastewater treatment facilities, food processing plants, independent pumpers, biofuels and biodiesel production.

“Our systems effectively turn a negative value waste stream into resources while also generating incomparable profitability for operators, both from FOG processing fees and biofuel sales. No other technology in the industry can match it,” said Brian Levine, EVP, Downey Ridge Environmental Company, “Greasezilla will use the funding to place FOG separation systems across the country in joint ventures with select operators, fueling its growth as one of the fastest growing clean tech companies.”

Greasezilla is changing the paradigm for FOG disposal by replacing traditional landfilling and incineration practices with a model for resource recovery. By separating FOG into its basic components, Greasezilla generates a consolidated Brown Grease Advanced Biofuel (ABF) that can be sold as a commodity. The ABF, with a moisture content of less than one percent, also provides an ideal, low-cost, conversion-ready feedstock for biodiesel producers.

Greasezilla is currently installing new systems in Austin, Los Angeles, Virginia Beach, New York, Florida, Cincinnati and overseas, with 10 sites committed for installation over the next 12 months alone. To learn more about Greasezilla’s FOG separation system and international biofuel distribution network, visit www.greasezilla.com.

About Sheltowee Network

The Sheltowee Network is a syndicated private equity network with operations in the Southeast and Midwest. Sheltowee brings together great minds, subject matter experts, successful entrepreneurs, and venture-style investors from around the country to share diligence, expertise, experience, connections, and industry insight with innovative companies. A membership driven network, Sheltowee provides a comprehensive platform to help entrepreneurs build value in early-stage companies through education and access to capital. A national brand presence allows Sheltowee to source hundreds of quality investment opportunities, supported by a suite of investor services, to address risk and cultivate outstanding science and technology-based companies. For more information, visit www.sheltowee.com.

About Greasezilla™

Greasezilla™ is a leading global manufacturer of Grease-to-Fuel clean technology and advanced biofuel production. Greasezilla is a turnkey standalone system that optimizes FOG separation and generates a pristine offtake for biodiesel production. Greasezilla™ patented technology can be used for complete separation and provides a purely ecological sound alternative to chemically treating, lagooning, landfilling, incineration or dumping FOG waste. By running entirely on five percent of the advanced biofuel it harvests, Greasezilla eliminates fuel costs while using zero fossil fuels, making it the most cost-efficient and ecologically responsible Brown Grease separator available. For more information, please visit: http://www.greasezilla.com/.

