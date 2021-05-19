Max Lifchitz Plays Tangos from Faraway

Music Infused with Tangy Rhythms and Harmonies by American Composers

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianist Max Lifchitz steps into summer with a virtual recital featuring piano works infused with rhythms and harmonies often found in popular dance and music.

Sponsored by North/South Consonance, Inc., the event will take place on Monday afternoon May 24. It will start at 4 PM (EST) and end around 5:30 PM.

It will be streamed live through the National Opera Center YouTube
channel @

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWuF3z-RDm0G3N2rv4rB6kQ

Described by the San Francisco Chronicle as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist", Lifchitz won praise from The New York Times for his "clean, measured and sensitive performances.”

In addition to performing his own Piano Silhouettes, Lifchitz will play and comment on the following works by American composers:

Joel Chadabe's The Long Ago and Far Away Tango; Stefan Wolpe's Tango; Brian Banks' Piano Sonata No. 4; Robert Martin's Three Love-Ghost Tangos; Katherine Hoover's Toccata; and Allen Schulz's Jade Dance.

Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs as well as the generosity of numerous individual donors.

For details about North/South Consonance's activities please visit

https://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp

For a complete list of recordings in the North/South Recordings Catalogue go to

https://naxosdirect.com/labels/northsouth-consanance-4237

Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
email us here

Final Bell

About

North/South Consonance, Inc is a non-profit organization devoted to the promotion, performance and recording of music by composers from the Americas and the world.

North/South Consonance, Inc

