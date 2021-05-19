BrainerKids App for Young Families Launches on Play Store TODAY!

BrainerKids Logo and Splash Image

BrainerKids uses children's device time to grow their brains while detecting potential learning disorders in an earn while they learn platform.

CHINA, TEXAS, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Bizz.Buzz, LLC - Electronic devices are one of the biggest pain points for Parents today. There are solutions that lock down devices, or apps that provide kid friendly content. But there isn't anything that provides parental control, education inside their favorite entertainment, responsibility building, disability detection and so much more in one easy to use product for an entire family…until now!

Bizz dot Buzz™, LLC, the creator of BrainerKids is announcing the launch, May 19th, of this revolutionary application through the Google PlayStore that every parent of a three - eleven year old child should download immediately.

The fundamentals are Learn, Reward, Detect, Correct.

BrainerKids gives a parent the ability to create and drive their child's learning at home around the content they are so eager to engage with daily. You set the amount of time, you set the the time of day, you allow which device: theirs or yours.

BrainerKids uses our friendly bee, Earne B™, your child's new Best-Buzzy to walk them through an educational journey - earning points. They learn. They earn points. They spend points to either unlock more screen time or one of three incentive apps their parents pre-set to be unlocked for only 30 minutes at a time.

BrainerKids Child Experience: Watch a YouTube video and three minutes later, a question appears and the faster they answer it correctly, the faster they return to their game, then return to another video. When the child completes each fun, challenging lesson, they earn points to unlock more screen time or to purchase kid-friendly products in our BrainerKids marketplace. But there's more….the lessons include modules developed by our team of experts designed to help the parent detect learning disabilities, including color- blindness, and correct learning barriers. The modules are based on each child's age, grade, and past performance within the app, and focuses on the exit skills, beginning in Math, required for each elementary grade from Pre-K to 5th Grade in the US!

The lessons are only 60 seconds each. When kids get perfect scores, they get double the points of just passing it! Just 3 minutes of lessons, on average, will give each child enough points to unlock 30 more minutes of screen time- precisely the incentive our kids need to master the fundamental skills!

This app will give kids a huge edge during the summer break, helping to reduce the retention loss and challenges each child to continue to improve their personal skills!

BrainerKids™ and the Family Mode, BrainerKids™ Plus, are a no-brainer for every family. BrainerKids™ is $.99 per device and BrainerKids™ Plus is $9.99 monthly and covers the devices of the whole family. Visit: brainerkids.com.

For more information please contact:

Shane McFarland @ 409-454-2119

Shane@bizz.buzz

Watch this short video for more information about this exciting product!