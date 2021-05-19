U.S Congressional Candidate from North Carolina BO HINES reacts to President Biden's Supreme Court Packing Commission
U.S Congressional Candidate from North Carolina BO HINES reacts to President Biden's Supreme Court Packing Commission
“Today’s Zoom meeting of Joe Biden’s misguided commission - whose goal is to expand the Supreme Court - amounts to nothing more than a precursor of a Democratic power grab”LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bo Hines, a Republican Candidate for Congress in North Carolina released the following statement regarding the upcoming meeting of President Joe Biden’s handpicked commission that is exploring expanding the number of Justices on the United States Supreme Court:
— U.S. Congressional Candidate Bo Hines
“Today's Zoom meeting of Joe Biden’s misguided commission - whose goal is to expand the Supreme Court - amounts to nothing more than a precursor of a Democratic power grab. This is the second attempt Democrats have made in the last 100 years to sway the balance of our nation’s highest court through partisan tactics. Biden’s basement bureaucracy is not only misguided, but also a dangerous step towards the subversion of our judiciary. There is no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden will not stop with the Supreme Court, but rather intends to expand every federal court in the country. I will not stand to see one of the foundational elements of our country degraded by partisan attacks from the Progressive Left.” — Bo Hines, Republican Candidate for Congress in North Carolina
Below is a link to a video released by Bo Hines’ campaign:
https://youtu.be/4367DQEFUKI
—
Hines has strong opinions on policy including the following positions:
Economy — We must leverage the power of capitalism to create an economy that serves the American people by protecting American jobs and businesses. Our “America First” trade policies and economic regulations should incentivize investment in our country and our citizens while discouraging offshoring and corporate inversions.
Infrastructure — North Carolina has fallen behind in infrastructure. We must invest to ensure the entire district has access to high-speed internet and quality cell service, to be able to participate in and benefit from
changing digital economy. We must also improve our power grid to keep energy costs low, especially in rural regions.
Healthcare — We must simplify access to quality affordable healthcare and remove many of the needless bureaucracies introduced by ObamaCare. The government should not run healthcare. Government should incentivize market competition to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for all Americans, work to keep premiums and deductibles low, and free the industry from inept government policies.
Immigration — The government must represent and fight for legal citizens and residents. Legal immigration has been and continues to be a huge asset to our country, bringing in talented people who love American values and want to join our society. We must reform our immigration system to ensure that these talented and hardworking individuals longing for a better life have the opportunity to succeed in the American system. Illegal immigration hurts our society and penalizes those immigrants who worked tireless to come to this country legally.
Term Limits — We need term limits. Too many incumbents in Washington DC become entrenched in establishment politics, are beholden to special-interest groups, and are more interested in winning re-election than delivering for their constituents.
Education — Our education system should prepare young Americans to thrive in the workplace. School choice and merit-based teacher salary plans are key to ensuring that students excel in the best field for them, whether they are competing at the highest scholastic level or acquiring practical skills that will prepare young men and women to enter the workforce in a profession that suits their interests. We must also equip young Americans with a strong civics education and an understanding of their heritage free of leftist manipulation.
Taxes — Americans know how to spend their money better than the government does. I will advocate for lower individual and business tax rates to keep more money in North Carolinians’ pockets and to help small businesses.
Family Values/Right to Life — I’m pro-life. I believe that life begins at conception and that we must protect the rights of the unborn. I also believe in traditional marriage. We must fight to protect our core family values that are rooted in biblical principles.
Second Amendment — I’m pro-gun. We all deserve the right to protect ourselves, our families, and our property. The second amendment protects these and all of our other rights from tyranny. I’m a gun owner and an avid hunter and I will fight to defend the second amendment.
Free Speech — Free speech is a constitutionally protected right, but it is also an important societal value. The culture of free speech is under assault in our country. We must reclaim the right to speak openly and honestly with one other so that we can have productive public discourse.
Big Tech — Big tech companies are silencing conservatives Americans. Politicians in Washington do not understand these issues and have failed to take action to protect our rights. We must hold these tech companies accountable and regulate them as public utilities.
China — China is the single greatest threat to the United States and global stability. China continues to steal our technology, cheat us in trade, and threaten our key allies in Asia. China willfully concealed crucial information about the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to thousands of deaths in the US. I will advocate for policies that hold the Chinese government accountable.
***
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here