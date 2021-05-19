I LOVE NYC SMB Launches Giving Away $1,000,000 Worth of Prizes To 100 NYC Small Businesses Affected By COVID-19 Pandemic
Partners join to support NYC SMBs and deliver a Thank You Prize to 100 participants for having a meaningful impact on their communities during the pandemic.
With estimates showing that up to one-third of small businesses will permanently close due to COVID-19, now is the time to take action and show them, love.””NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, I LOVE NYC SMB, an initiative to drive new business, revenue, and support for small businesses across the five boroughs of New York City, was launched. Driven by a goal to provide transformational support for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I LOVE NYC SMB will deliver resources to 100 select small businesses that have demonstrated resilience and innovation to serve their communities. With U.S. Census Data showing that 78% of NYC small businesses reported a continuing negative impact from the pandemic as of March 2021, it now remains a critical moment to celebrate and show support for every business that has endured and adapted to keep NYC running.
I LOVE NYC SMB will provide winning business owners - Set to be announced on May 25th, 2021 - with a Thank You Prize, each valued at over $10,000 USD, and encourage community members to show support with a multi-month media campaign highlighting the diversity and ingenuity of the many small businesses they know and love. Partners contributing to each prize include ARKAI, GoDaddy, SLAP™, Re-Invention TV, and Flowcode, along with dozens of supportive local business owners and creatives.
I LOVE NYC SMB winners were selected from hundreds of applicants to represent the best of NYC, with criteria including that the business owner has remained in NYC throughout the pandemic, found ways to contribute to their community through the hardship, and reflect values of diversity and inclusion. I LOVE NYC SMB was created by the NYC-based company Silver Lining, which has a mission to change the economy, one small business at a time. Silver Lining is a for-profit company that runs a global movement called Thank You Small Business (TYSB) and maintains a public commitment that 100% of funding generated is spent to directly help small business owners.
“Many of the best parts of New York City are in the small businesses in every community and on every corner,” said Carissa Reiniger, CEO of Silver Lining, “It is really hard to be a small business owner in New York City all the time, but, with estimates showing that up to one-third of small businesses will permanently close due to COVID-19, now is the time to take action and show them love.”
I LOVE NYC SMB Thank You Prize Package that each winner will receive is a growing list of resources including:
- Full enrollment in the SLAP™ - Silver Lining Action Plan - Program, a proven small business growth program that is data-driven, technology-enabled, and based in behavior change science, helping them build more profitable and sustainable businesses.
- (Optional) Access to SLAPloans™ - 100% unsecured loans based on behavior, not credit score.
- A .nyc domain, free hosting, and a “proud to be .nyc swag bag from GoDaddy.
- 60 days free of Flowcode Pro, the next generation QR platform. Winners will receive an artist-designed Flowcode QR code, unlimited codes, advanced analytics to track and measure performance, as well as access to a variety of in-platform features.
- A professional video produced by Re-Invention TV and distributed widely to share their story, follow their journey, and raise their voice. These business owners can also use the content in their own marketing efforts.
- A fundraising concert series produced by ARKAI featuring New York City musicians with all ticket sales and donations re-distributed to the SMBs as cash gifts.
- A major marketing and PR campaign asking New Yorkers to buy from these 100 businesses.
- An online directory and specially produced E-Mag profiling the 100 business owners.
- 10x10 Mastermind Groups led by successful NYC entrepreneurs for deeper peer support.
- 4 Connects (one per quarter) where the 100 business owners will come together and form an instant network of supportive fellow business owners working together across NYC.
For more information on I LOVE NYC SMB, to get involved or learn more about launching a similar initiative in your city, visit https://ilovesmallbiz.nyc/
