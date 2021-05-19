Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Myanmar’s Miss Universe contestant leads political protests alongside Singapore, Uruguay

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

The Miss Universe stage was lit up with colorful protests as contestants from Singapore, Uruguay and Myanmar used the limelight to unveil messages about political and social issues.

During the “national costume” segment of the annual competition, which concluded Sunday in Florida, the three contestants revealed messages alluding to anti-Asian hate, discrimination against LGBTQ communities and the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar.

Left to right: Miss Universe Bernadette Belle Ong, Miss Universe Myanmar Ma Thuzar Wint Lwin, Miss Universe Uruguay Lola de los Santos during the National Costume segment of Miss Universe 2021. Credit: Getty Images

In a one of the pageant’s most dramatic moments, Miss Universe Singapore, Bernadette Belle Ong, strode down the runway wearing an outfit inspired by the colors of Singapore’s national flag before turning to unveil a call to “Stop Asian Hate.”

