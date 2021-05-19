Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Navy searches for 75 lacking at sea

Cyclone Tauktae, the strongest storm on record to hit India’s west coast, has killed at least 40 people since it made landfall in western Gujarat state on Monday night.

The cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea, and tore past the financial hub of Mumbai, in Maharashtra state, before reaching Gujarat. Its strong winds and heavy rain caused flooding and destruction in low-lying coastal regions, even before it made landfall.

Branches of the military, including the air force and navy, are now scouring the sea to rescue personnel on all operational oil rigs and vessels that were in the path of the cyclone.

One barge, operated by the Indian Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), held a crew of 261 people when it sank in an offshore oilfield on Monday due to the force of the cyclone. The navy has rescued 186 crew members, and was searching for the remaining 75 on Wednesday morning, said navy spokesperson Vivek Madhwal.

“We have five ships in the area and two are coming back with the rescued…

