SPE’s 8th annual Caspian Technical Conference returns to Baku
Adapting to New Realities – Maximising Efficiencies and Productivity in oil and gas in Caspian regionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will hold the 8th edition of the Caspian Technical Conference (CTC) across 5-7 October 2021. Returning to Baku, Azerbaijan, this year’s theme covers: ‘Adapting to New Realities – Maximising Efficiencies and Productivity’.
The oil and gas industry has experienced highs and lows in recent times but the challenges it has faced over the last year have been unprecedented. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted demand and changed working practices, and the transition to a lower-carbon environment has placed an increased focus on the application and viability of new technologies. On a regional level, with the technical challenges of extracting oil and gas in the Caspian and the increasing maturity of many fields, the industry has sought ways to adapt to these challenges and improve its performance. The priority is maximising productivity and efficiency to reduce exploration costs, improve oil recovery and identify and exploit more complex reserves.
Following the first virtual event last year, we are hopeful that this year's CTC will be able to return to an in-person format at the iconic Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers, as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates with the roll-out of vaccination programmes worldwide.
CTC participants will join energy experts from the Caspian oil and gas industry along with international senior executives and technical experts, to analyse and discuss the current climate and discuss latest technologies, new developments and first-hand insights in upstream oil and gas. Central to this effort will be improving competitiveness, working with fewer resources and sustaining efficiencies post pandemic. Delivering long term and sustained value through digital technologies and initiatives are also key to the discussion as are attracting and retaining talent, particularly against a backdrop of changes in demography and perceptions of the industry.
Being a recognized international platform and a key event for the Caspian oil and gas industry, the SPE conference annually brings together high-level speakers and participants to discuss key oil and gas projects in the region. The previous 2019 event in Azerbaijan gathered more than 500 attendees from 26 different countries worldwide with participation of key industry players including BP, SOCAR, TOTAL, Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Schlumberger, and TCO to name a few.
This year the conference features an extensive technical programme covering a wide variety of topics with a focus on research-based presentations to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, best practice, and experiences. The three plenary panel topics include: Unlocking Value through New Technology and Digitalisation; Attracting and Retaining Talent in a Challenging Market and Maximising Efficiencies in Today’s Evolving Landscape.
To find out more about SPE’s 8th annual Caspian Technical Conference, visit: http://go.spe.org/caspian21
About SPE
The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association whose members are engaged in energy resources development and production. SPE serves more than 140,600 members in 144 countries worldwide. SPE is a key resource for technical knowledge related to the oil and gas exploration and production industry and provides services through its publications, events, training courses, and online resources at www.spe.org.
Media Contacts:
Katie Dunn
E-mail: kdunn@spe.org
Aliya Boranbayeva
+7 707 1611315
Aliya Boranbayeva
SPE
email us here