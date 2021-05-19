Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,595 in the last 365 days.

Dean du Plessis: The primary visually impaired commentator to cowl worldwide cricket

Dean Du Plessis has commentated on Zimbabwe international matches for television and radio since 2003

The grunt of a bowler’s delivery, the shuffle of the batsman’s feet and the crunch of willow striking leather.

These sounds – which often go unnoticed by cricket fans – are all that are needed for commentator Dean du Plessis to relay what is happening to his audience.

The 44-year-old Zimbabwean, who was born with tumours behind both retinas, is the first visually impaired commentator to cover international cricket.

“Commentating by sound is nothing spectacular,” he modestly says.

“I have a feed from the stump microphone, no other technology, and just listen very, very carefully; as much as sighted people pay close attention to what they’re seeing, that’s what I do.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Du Plessis explains the origins of his love for cricket, his journey into the commentary box and the techniques he uses when calling the action.

Falling in love through the sound of cricket

Du…

You just read:

Dean du Plessis: The primary visually impaired commentator to cowl worldwide cricket

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.