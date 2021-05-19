China Covid vaccinations: With 100M inoculations in simply 9 days, a contemporary batch of circumstances lastly helped fight vaccine hesitancy
Of course, 400 million doses doesn’t even cover half of China’s population of 1.4 billion people, but the vaccination rate is speeding up. Chinese authorities announced the first 100 million people had been vaccinated on March 27. After that, it took another 26 days to reach 200 million, and then 17 days to hit 300 million.
The latest 100 million doses were given in just nine days.
Anhui and Liaoning provinces have both seen a large spike in vaccinations over the past two weeks, following small local outbreaks of Covid-19 — 17 and 25 cases, respectively.
But that was all it took for Anhui to inoculate more than 1.1 million people in a day on May 16. The province’s average daily vaccination was more than 840,000 in the past week.
In Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning province, there have been more than 100,000 vaccinations a day since May 12, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.
The impact of the new outbreaks has also been felt nationwide: on Friday alone, 14 million people were…