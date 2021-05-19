Dubai WoodShow to Launch an All-New Edition in March 2022 With Round-the-Year Activities
The leading platform for wood & woodworking machinery industry in the MENA region is set to unveil never-before-seen features in its next edition.
The industry is on its way towards continued growth & recovery stimulating opportunities providing a platform that will connect key players to learn from industry experts and expand customer base.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai WoodShow, the leading platform for wood & woodworking machinery industry in the Middle East and North African region, is gearing up to launch an all-new edition with more unprecedented activities and engagements as it launches its next edition in 2022 from 15 to 17 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre that will provide a truly unrivalled experience for key players from across the globe.
Following its top-notch edition amidst the global health crisis this year, Dubai WoodShow will continue to propel its success as it sets to bring an entirely different event format in 2022 by introducing the most dynamic and most rewarding activities that will generate vast business opportunities for various wood and woodworking machinery sectors in the market.
The all-new edition is anticipated to showcase an unconventional event as compared to its previous shows as it will not only showcase a world-class Exhibition, but will also include the WoodShow Global Conference, B2B Meetings/Matchmaking, Networking Event, Talk Show, WoodShow Innovations, and the Industry Awards for exhibitors.
“We need to keep up with the fast-changing times and the increasing demand of the competitive market. Our goal is to bring an entirely different Dubai WoodShow next year by providing more rewarding activities and a highly enriching experience to all our attendees. Next year’s edition will definitely become an unconventional show because we will launch more dynamic features which means, more opportunities for generating leads, increasing sales, and building relevant connections within the industry. As early as now, we are already starting our preparations in order to ensure that every participant will be able to profoundly benefit from this high-quality event,” stated Mr. Walid Farghal, the Director General of Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences, the Organising Committee of Dubai WoodShow.
Moreover, as a part of its major preparation for the big event, the WoodShow is organising an outstanding roadmap to the physical edition in 2022 by launching year-round calendar of activities to be held globally that will help build the momentum and engage with more audiences. Happening virtually, these activities include B2B matchmaking, seminars, exhibitions, talk shows, and product shows.
“The year-round activities clearly show the exceptional direction that Dubai WoodShow is aiming for as it heads towards a successful event next year. The industry is on its way towards continued growth and recovery so we need to be vigilant in maximising every potential. These activities will stimulate opportunities for various relevant sectors even before the big event opens in 2022 by providing a powerful platform that will connect key players to the right people, learn from industry experts, and expand their customer base,” added Mr. Al Shezawi.
According to the report, "Wood Processing Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030” which was released by Reportlinker.com, the market is anticipated to reach $179.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. It was also revealed that the wood processing market is projected to benefit from the solid economic growth predicted for various developed and developing nations. This year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted that the GDP growth will be at 3.4% globally.
Dubai WoodShow’s exhibitions will showcase world-class products, services and technologies from leading companies in the industry, giving increased exposure to exhibitors and giving opportunities to close deals with serious buyers from across the world. Visitors will also be able to gain access to the latest trends in the industry and connect with other key players.
The WoodShow Global Conference will bring together industry experts and prominent personalities who will share their brilliant insights about the latest local, regional, and global market trends, as well as the different challenges and opportunities in the wood and woodworking machinery industry.
B2B Meetings will be conducted with key stakeholders to build partnerships or collaborations with prospective business partners, and discuss new opportunities within the industry in a private setting.
Networking events will enable participants to meet like-minded individuals, get introduced to key contacts, meet with investors & potential clients, establish mutually beneficial relationships, and strengthen business relations.
Talk Shows will feature interviews with leading investors, CEOs and other renowned personalities who will share their success stories, in-depth insights on the latest trends and expert viewpoints on the industry’s most interesting topics.
WoodShow Innovations will serve as a great platform for different brands to showcase their latest products and present their distinctive features, specifications and innovations that will attract potential buyers and investors.
The Industry Awards for Exhibitors will give recognition to the best individuals and organisations that will participate in the exhibition of Dubai WoodShow 2022. Winners will be chosen in different award categories.
About Dubai WoodShow
For 17 consecutive years, Dubai WoodShow has been the leading destination for the wood and woodworking machinery industry which offers a dynamic platform for suppliers, manufacturers & machinery companies to showcase their products, innovative technologies, production scenarios and large-scale machinery to industry key players in the MENA region.
