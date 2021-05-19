ActiveOps Announces “The Future Fit Hybrid Workforce” Roadshow - Business Leaders to Collaborate the Future of Work

ActiveOps

The Hybrid workforce - Leading experts demonstrate how workforce analytics allows companies to plan and execute the transition back to the office

The dawn of the hybrid office presents an enormous opportunity for HR, Operations and IT to truly collaborate and see the future fit of the hybrid workforce.” — Michael Cupps, SVP of Marketing at ActiveOps

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActiveOps (LON: AOM) today announced a series of hybrid events aimed at helping enterprise workforce operations (both for back and front office employees) utilize technology and analytics to drive better and more timely decisions as they return to the office. Kicking off with an executive breakfast in Dallas, Texas, on May 25th, the roadshow will be travelling to Atlanta, and Tampa in June 2021, with additional cities in both the US and UK, announced in the coming weeks, as local government COVID protocols are aligned.The workshops are designed to address the growing certainty that, regardless of the precise structure of your workforce, the future of work is hybrid. The pandemic has radically altered perceptions of what workers can and cannot achieve online, both for employers and employees. It has demonstrated that not only is it possible for enterprises to survive without having all their employees in the office all the time – it can even be a way to thrive. Hybrid working is also proving attractive to employees; according to Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index, over 70% of workers want flexible remote working options. Coupled with research revealing that over 40% of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year, the ability of organizations to provide this flexibility is fast becoming a matter of survival in the war for (remote) talent. Yet that pressure has to be balanced with the need to make hybrid working sustainable – employees need to feel they are being looked after. Still, productivity and performance need to remain high as businesses and economies recover from the pandemic.On top of this, in the short term, one of the significant challenges that organizations face is the rise of burnout, digital fatigue and poor mental health in their workforces. Countless studies point to dangerously high levels of burnout and stress, with employees reporting that they feel increasingly disconnected from managers and colleagues.The question for business leaders is: how do you create a successful hybrid workplace, combat the wellbeing challenges employees face, and keep productivity and performance high?Many leaders are facing an unprecedented risk of the cost of attrition – it has never been easier for employees to entertain job movement. Effective and appropriate employee experience is more important than ever, and having structured, accurate and timely data is fundamental to that opportunity.As we’ll discuss in our roadshow, the answer centers on data – and finding new tools and methods to gather, analyze and interpret that data to build and maintain a solid and supportive company culture that prioritizes both performance and wellbeing.“Our customers are already ahead of the market, using smart tools to gather workforce data, to forecast and plan, and to deliver the right hybrid workforce for their needs – both in the short term across June and July and across the balance of 2021 and into 2022,” says Spencer O’Leary, CEO of ActiveOps North America. “Our hybrid roadshow is designed to educate through discussion and benchmarks and help people find a method to balance decisions for employers and employees. Most importantly, to those companies that manage the transition with data a competitive advantage.”The roadshow is called The Future Fit Hybrid Workforce is built around three key measurable elements:Balance – 2021 and into 2022 will be about finding the right balance of many new variables. How many and which employees will return to the office, and who will work from home? How will employers expect these employees (and their manager), both remote and in-office, to balance flexible work schedules? How will they deliver excellent outcomes both for customers and employees?Performance – Organizations will embark on a new relationship with performance. One that helps the employee thrive in a hybrid work environment while supporting the company objectives to deliver world-class customer service in a world that is also adapting to a hybrid delivery model.Wellbeing – Employee retention, burnout and performance will need to be at the center of managers’ decision-making. Faced with more variables in work, time and people than ever before, managers will need specific data from workforce systems to make intelligent decisions and lead effectively.“The dawn of the hybrid office presents an enormous opportunity for HR, Operations and IT to truly collaborate on the future of work,” says Michael Cupps, SVP of Marketing at ActiveOps. “True to our theme of hybrid work, we are offering our roadshow attendees the option to attend in-person or virtually. Whether you are eager to socially network with your peers face-to-face or want to fit the roadshow around other commitments and attend remotely, we will have speakers, fun and food for all.”Learn more and register for the upcoming events; email us managedifferently@activeops.com. Don’t forget to check back regularly on our Events page as ActiveOps adds additional cities in the US and UK to the roadshow in the coming months.About ActiveOpsActiveOps helps organizations turn operational management from a guessing game into a game-changing source of efficiency and value. Our platform – including Workware+, the Active Operations Management (AOM) Method and OpsIndex – provides real-time employee productivity monitoring and workforce management technologies for a 360° view of your operations – both digital and human.With more than 20 years of experience managing complex operations in labor- and knowledge-intensive industries such as banking and insurance, ActiveOps enables managers to transform productivity, secure employee wellbeing and create a platform for confident, constant transformation and market leadership.

