Internet Media Co. Launches Its Redesigned Website

An industry leader in video production has unveiled a new look.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's an adage that says first impressions make lasting impressions. Thanks to the redesign of Burbank, Calif.-based Internet Media Co LLC.'s website, site visitors will not only have a good first impression but a lasting one.

"We are excited to launch our new website, which provides a much better outlook of all the video options we offer and also provides a greater overall experience on the website, especially on mobile," said Steve Nazari, CEO, and spokesperson for Internet Media Co., a video production agency that delivers performance-based video content.

Internet Media Co. delivers completely original 1-off customer video content tailored specifically for their client's products and services. The company, Nazari pointed out, does not use pre-shot footage, templates, or software-generating videos. All videos are 100 percent unique to the client's project.

The company's newly redesigned website features a responsive design. This means that the website automatically adjusts based on the device the site visitor is using to access the website. Whether the website visitor uses a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, cell phone, or watch, the website will fit the screen perfectly, providing smooth and easy navigation for the best user experience possible.

The redesigned website also gives site visitors access to tabs such as The Services, The Portfolio, The Process, The Connect, The Q's, Start a Project, and quick links to connect with Internet Media Co. on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

As to how customers rate Internet Media Co., one customer identified as Irvin Reinhold, a marketing director, highly recommends them.

"Our brand was new in the market, and since our field is concentrated with many different brands - ours needed to be better placed in the market,” Reinhold recalled. “The Facebook ads and retargeting ads that they produced for us were outstanding as they made our brand stand out from the rest. And they always delivered the videos on time."

For more information, please visit https://the-imco.com/the-services/ and www.the-imco.com/the-process/.

About Internet Media Co.

We produce performance-based video content for eCommerce and product-based businesses.

