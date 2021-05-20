Filipina Filmmaker and her Award Winning Satire About White Fragility, “ALLY 3000” featured on KOFY House

Filipina filmmaker, Giovannie Espiritu, and her award-winning film “ALLY 3000” will be featured on KOFY House at 5:30 PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021

The film itself is about a tech CEO who is presented with a product designed to alleviate white guilt and the cringe worthy conversations that ensue in the workplace. ALLY 3000 on the film festival circuit with an Honorable Mention at the LatinX21 Film Festival and a Best Screenplay award at the Culture and Diversity Film festival which praised ALLY 3000 as a “smart, inventive comedy.” Since then, it has garnered over 10 awards and 4 nominations on the international circuit in the categories of scriptwriting, social justice, and directing. The episode of KOFY House will also delve into cast interviews, the creative process, and features Espiritu’s early work, “Ultra-Feminist,” which took a surprise Honorable Mention win at the prestigious Outfest Film Festival and began her foray into story creation.

Filmmaker and actress Giovannie Espiritu says that began writing as an outlet to battle the constant sexism and undermining she experienced as a person of color in the film industry.

“Most of my work is an irreverent response to the injustice that I see in the world. I get angry, and because “angry” isn’t an acceptable emotion at times for women, it becomes transmuted into cringe comedy. I’m thankful that there are people out there that can relate. It makes me feel a little less alone in the world, and gives me more hope that we can change the status quo,” Espiritu laughs.

Chris Bollini, the host of KOFY House, is a Bay Area based movie critic known as “the Blue Jean Critic” and is a Critics Choice member.

ABOUT GIOVANNIE:

Actress and filmmaker Giovannie Espiritu was nominated alongside Academy Award Nominees Alfre Woodard and Amy Irving for Best Supporting Actress at MethodFest and her primetime credits include: ER, Bones, Gilmore Girls, Trauma, and Perfect Harmony. She can currently be seen as the lead in the cult LGBTQ hit Amazon Prime series, “Dyke Central.”

She coaches kids/teens online nationwide through HollywoodActorsWorkshop.com and in her spare time, she rock climbs and advocates for Domestic Violence Awareness/Prevention and LGBTQ equality. She has served on the Board of Directors for C.O.R.A. (a Bay Area domestic violence hotline and agency) and been awarded a Certificate of Recognition from the Senate for her community service.

She is in development of her first feature film, DisGraced, which is a dark comedy loosely based on her experiences coming out of a Biblical doomsday cult. Her pitch for the film won the inaugural Winston Baker Pitch competition at AFM.