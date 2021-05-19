International Vaccine Institute and FII Institute sign MOU to cooperate on scientific research and publication

The agreement is an effort to further scientific research in infectious diseases and make knowledge more accessible through advocacy and joint publications.

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and the Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII-I) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to increase awareness and muster support to tackle infectious diseases. IVI and FII-I will endeavor to pursue strategic collaborations with each other, working together on topics that create value for both organizations within healthcare, more specifically within the field of infectious diseases.Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, and Rakan Tarabzoni, Chief Operating Officer of the FII-I, signed the agreement on March 24 from Seoul, South Korea and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This MOU will create further opportunities for IVI and FII-I to continue developing and publishing content about vaccines and their role in strengthening global health."IVI welcomes this new partnership with the FII Institute to mobilize support and advocacy for vaccines against highly problematic infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, exchange information and global health networks, and co-create research on the value of vaccines,’’ said Dr. Jerome Kim."The agreement reflects the FII Institute's eagerness to contribute at large scale to the global dialogue on healthcare. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration on tackling global health issues and raising awareness about potential solutions for them’’, said Richard Attias, CEO of the FII-I.IVI is a non-profit international organization dedicated to making available safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for the world’s “neglected” diseases. The FII-I is an international non-profit organization, mandated to transform innovative research/projects into actionable solutions that tackle major societal issues.###About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). IVI has 36 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, chikungunya, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit www.ivi.int About the Future Investment Initiative InstituteThe Future Investment Initiative Institute is a new generation of non-for-profit global foundation that seeks to empower the world's brightest ideas to materialize and scale sustainably. The FII Institute will act as the curator of the global conversation on humanity's most pressing societal issues, sparking concrete actions and mobilizing cross-border thought leadership, collaboration and resources to cater for an accelerated impact in the short- and mid-term, while also creating long-term platforms that have the potential to significantly shape the future of our societiesWithin the health sector, FII-I will leverage new, dynamic applications of technology to disrupt the traditional healthcare industry and life-sciences.CONTACTIVI:Aerie Em, Global Communications & Media Specialistaerie.em@ivi.intFII-I:Talal Bawazir, Head of Corporate Communicationtalal.bawazir@fii-institute.org