Master Insight Coach, John Strasser, Hosts Annual Coaching Retreat & Volunteers at Assisted Living Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Insight Coach, John Strasser, along with 10 Insight Coaches from around the United States, met in West Palm Beach, Florida last month for their annual life coaching retreat and showed up to volunteer at an assisted living facility where Strasser’s grandmother resides. The facility was Parkside Inn Assisted Living Facility for Dementia and Alzheimer's Patients. Socially distanced from the patients, they played music and sang for them.

"It was a touching experience for everyone in attendance," states John Strasser. "I had not seen my grandmother, Barbara Bourbon, since the Assisted Living Facilities shut down at the start of COVID in 2020."

John Strasser is the leader of the “Insight Coaching Community,” the largest and most diverse service-centered life coaching community on the planet with coaches from 22 countries and 6 continents doing things differently in the coaching space. The 10 Insight Coaches are all members of the Insight Coaching Community. Strasser and his community of coaches are dedicated to making an impact on the world.

The Insight Coaches sang “My Girl” and then took requests. One dementia patient asked for them to sing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.” As the life coaches sang the words “Take me out to the ball game, Take me out with the crowd, Buy me some peanuts and crackerjacks, I don't care if I never get back…” the patient cried.

Strasser continues, "Everyone could see that in her life, that song held deep meaning, and by the coaches singing it, it brought back those memories. One thing the coaches noticed was that the patients were grateful they came. It was an amazing opportunity for the coaches to give back and make a difference."

John Strasser believes that life’s too short to keep messing around.

After overcoming a multitude of challenges including alcoholism, homelessness, and a chronic heart condition, just before his fortieth birthday he went on to earn a master’s degree from Columbia University, studying South Asian religious traditions, before eventually creating his coaching and speaking business, Rebel Against Yourself.

By no longer waiting for conditions to be perfect to take action, in just the last year, John has gone from making absolutely zero money and zero impact in this business to making six figures, putting on coaching workshops, speaking to corporations, creating a coaching academy, and even leading clients on pilgrimages through India.

