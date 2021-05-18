Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MAY 19, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1629 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Complete Consideration of H.Res. 275 – Condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 2021, and reaffirming the House of Representative's commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community (Rep. Chu – Oversight and Reform)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for no further debate.

Complete Consideration H.R. 3233 – National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security.  

