It's a 'Sign'....The Real Estate Industry is About to be Forever Changed
The real estate market all across the United States continues to grow in historical ways. Already 6.5 million homes have been listed for sale in 2021. More families are investing in their dwellings, now that ‘home’ is the preferred place to be.
Real estate agents in all markets are trying to keep up with the demand, and getting a listing has never been so competitive. With that said, agents are looking for ways to differentiate themselves with sellers and attract more buyers. With social and digital media transforming how agents connect with potential buyers, one thing in the industry has not changed – the good ‘ol real estate sign. Still the most effective way to draw attention to listings.
A Phoenix area couple have invented the patent pending SpinTopSign. This completely updated real estate sign design features a manually rotating topper, solar panel lighting and option to add up to 6 custom home images and listing details.
Co-inventors Zack and Erica Greenberg have long been interested in the real estate industry. Erica obtained her AZ real estate license in 2017 and received her first personalized "For Sale" signboard shortly thereafter. At that time, she and her husband Zack, an engineer by trade, pondered over the fact that real estate "For Sale" signage had remained exactly the same for countless decades, and thus began their quest to reinvent the real estate sign.
Their design concept took years to formulate and perfect. All aspects in form and function were considered in the design, focusing on quality, reliability, and effectiveness. Their primary objective was ensuring that buyers, sellers, agents and brokers all benefited from the new way to present homes for sale. “Initially, we thought about it from the most basic level by asking each other, what is the purpose of a real estate sign? When our answers were to draw attention to a “For Sale” property, highlight the listing agent, and help prospective buyers in their home search, we found a better way to accomplish each of those things” says co-Founder, Zack. Adds Erica, “when prospective home buyers interact with our signs and smile as they spot a home feature that they love, I feel so much pride in knowing that we’ve also helped to make home hunting less burdensome, and more enjoyable!”
SpinTopSigns will be available starting Fall, 2021. Due to demand, they will be offering a pre-order option for agents to reserve, allowing opportunity for those agents to be the first to feature in their markets.
