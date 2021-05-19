Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,628 in the last 365 days.

It's a 'Sign'....The Real Estate Industry is About to be Forever Changed

The traditional real estate sign gets replaced with a revolutionary new design, featuring manually rotating topper, solar panel lighting and is customizable.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a 'Sign'....The Real Estate Industry is About to be Forever Changed

SpinTopSigns Launches Patent-Pending Real Estate Sign Nationwide

The Traditional Real Estate Sign Gets Replaced with a Revolutionary New Design

The real estate market all across the United States continues to grow in historical ways. Already 6.5 million homes have been listed for sale in 2021. More families are investing in their dwellings, now that ‘home’ is the preferred place to be.

Real estate agents in all markets are trying to keep up with the demand, and getting a listing has never been so competitive. With that said, agents are looking for ways to differentiate themselves with sellers and attract more buyers. With social and digital media transforming how agents connect with potential buyers, one thing in the industry has not changed – the good ‘ol real estate sign. Still the most effective way to draw attention to listings.
A Phoenix area couple have invented the patent pending SpinTopSign. This completely updated real estate sign design features a manually rotating topper, solar panel lighting and option to add up to 6 custom home images and listing details.

Co-inventors Zack and Erica Greenberg have long been interested in the real estate industry. Erica obtained her AZ real estate license in 2017 and received her first personalized "For Sale" signboard shortly thereafter. At that time, she and her husband Zack, an engineer by trade, pondered over the fact that real estate "For Sale" signage had remained exactly the same for countless decades, and thus began their quest to reinvent the real estate sign.

Their design concept took years to formulate and perfect. All aspects in form and function were considered in the design, focusing on quality, reliability, and effectiveness. Their primary objective was ensuring that buyers, sellers, agents and brokers all benefited from the new way to present homes for sale. “Initially, we thought about it from the most basic level by asking each other, what is the purpose of a real estate sign? When our answers were to draw attention to a “For Sale” property, highlight the listing agent, and help prospective buyers in their home search, we found a better way to accomplish each of those things” says co-Founder, Zack. Adds Erica, “when prospective home buyers interact with our signs and smile as they spot a home feature that they love, I feel so much pride in knowing that we’ve also helped to make home hunting less burdensome, and more enjoyable!”

SpinTopSigns will be available starting Fall, 2021. Due to demand, they will be offering a pre-order option for agents to reserve, allowing opportunity for those agents to be the first to feature in their markets.

##

Video Asset:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMj8-lV2FtM

Branding Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xb9qvgs0FOkR7WYoIypGqstHPFlWiKGL?usp=sharing

For more information:
www.spintopsigns.com
info@spintopsigns.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spintopsigns/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spintopsigns/

Media Contact:
Amy Koenig
Intellective Marketing Consultancy
530-927-8032

Amy Koenig
Intellective Marketing Consultancy
+1 530-927-8032
amy@intellectivemarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

It's a 'Sign'....The Real Estate Industry is About to be Forever Changed

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.