Survey Seeks Input On Loop 338

ODESSA – The Odessa District has launched an interactive online survey asking people to participate in a transportation study for Loop 338 in Odessa. The survey will be available for the public through June 7, 2021.

The goal of the survey is to help identify future improvements that may be needed on Loop 338. By taking the survey, participants can make comments and identify what they see as priorities for Loop 338 moving forward. This is the first of two surveys that will be made available. The second survey launch date is not scheduled yet.

The first page of the survey shows six segments of Loop 338. The second page gives participants a chance to rank how segments should be prioritized for improvements. Then participants get a chance to identify what they consider to be the issues each segment faces and how improvements could help. An interactive map lets people drop icons on the sections where issues exist.

Finally, we ask for a little personal information to help us understand your frame of reference for your point of view as a survey participant. The information will not be shared with telemarketers; it will only be used by TxDOT for research purposes on this study.

There will also be a feature allowing additional comments participants may want to share with TxDOT.

This study is an important tool for TxDOT as a plan is developed for the future of Loop 338. Construction dates are not known since priorities have not been made.

To participate in the study, visit www.txdot.gov and search “Odessa Loop 338” from May 18 through June 7. If you have questions or concerns regarding the proposed project or the interactive online survey, please contact Gabriel Ramirez, P.E., Advanced Planning Engineer, TxDOT Odessa District, at (432) 498-4645 or Gabriel.Ramirez@TxDOT.gov.

As a friendly reminder, the district is already building overpasses on Loop 338 at East Yukon and North U.S. Highway 385.