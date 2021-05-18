High-level Panel on “Promoting an Inclusive Recovery”

Achieving inclusive growth—that is, strong and sustainable economic growth whose benefits are widely shared—is the key policy challenge of our day and thus a fundamental pillar of the IMF’s policy focus in the years ahead. Inequality has been rising in many countries, and large income disparities persist across regions, genders, ethnicities, and generations. The COVID-19 pandemic and economic and financial crises have further exposed these vulnerabilities, while longer-term trends, such as climate change and job-displacing technologies, if left unaddressed, pose serious challenges to inclusive growth.

On Monday, May 24th at 1pm ET, the IMF will convene a high-level panel to discuss how to ensure an inclusive recovery, featuring:

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva



Cristina Duarte , Special Adviser on Africa to the United Nations Secretary-General, and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations

Barry Eichengreen , George C. Pardee and Helen N. Pardee Professor of Economics and Political Science, University of Berkeley, co-author of the forthcoming book on “How to Achieve Inclusive Growth”

Moderator: Martin Sandbu, European Economics Commentator, Financial Times

The IMF is launching a new course on inclusive growth later that week, and is co-editing a book on “How to Achieve Inclusive Growth” which will be published during the fall of 2021.