Hoyer: There Should Be No Place in America for Hate

“Madam Speaker, there should be no place in America for hate. There should be no place in our country for exclusion, bigotry, or racial violence. “Disturbingly, over the past few years, we have seen these evils emerge out of their dark hiding places. While we have always struggled as a nation to confront hatred and injustice, this past year has tested us in ways we have not seen in generations. “In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed an onslaught of hatred directed against Asian Americans. These men and women, our fellow citizens, have endured vile words and violent blows. They have been made to feel unsafe and made to feel apart. “Congress is taking action today, led by my friends Sen. Hirono, Rep. Meng, Rep. Beyer, and Rep. Chu, to make it clear that hate crimes against Asian Americans will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible and that they will never be tolerated in our country. Ever. “Rep. Chu, as Chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, has put forward a resolution condemning the deadly shootings in Atlanta in March, which killed six Asian-American women and two others. I am strongly supporting both her resolution and Sen. Hirono’s hate-crimes legislation, which has already passed the Senate, 94-1. That bill is the companion to Rep. Meng’s legislation, and I commend the Gentlelady from New York for her tireless efforts to stand up against hate targeting the Asian-American community. “Together, as the nation’s representatives, we must make it absolutely clear that racism and intolerance have no home here in America. So, I urge my colleagues to join in sending that message with a strong bipartisan vote on both these measures. Let us reject hate and remind our Asian-American brothers and sisters that we are one nation, indivisible – standing together, and building our common future together.”