Concierge Auctions Announces May/June Global Auction Lineup of $240 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Concierge Auctions has released its May/June lineup of over $215 million of luxury properties spanning 4 countries and 7 U.S. states—most offered No Reserve.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offerings include the Sierra Towers penthouse, a two-story, mid-century masterpiece coveted by celebrities in West Hollywood; Finca Son Serralta, a 16th-century masterpiece set at the base of a UNESCO World Heritage Site atop 63 hectares; 690 Loyola Drive, a private home set on the first fairway of Los Altos Golf and Country Club in premier Silicon Valley; 230 Quarry Ridge East, perched atop a mountain, surrounded by forests and offering both mountain and downtown Charleston views; 133 Ravine Drive, nestled high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s top-rated wine growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley; Villa La Cinq, an ultramodern eight-bedroom luxury oasis investment opportunity in Ibiza’s prestigious Cap Martinet; 935 Reforma, a historic property set in the heart of Lomas de Chapultepec in Mexico City, with a coveted permit for office use; and a collection of three separate oceanfront homes create a private escape on Hawaii’s iconic North shore.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Sierra Towers Penthouse | West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, CA

Bid June 25–30

Set at the pinnacle of the City of Angels is the highly sought-after 32nd-floor penthouse of Sierra Towers, a mid-century masterpiece coveted by celebrities and renowned for unobstructed views of the entire Los Angeles Basin. Owned by billionaire Evan Metropoulos, a principal of the renowned family-owned investment firm Metropoulos & Co., the blank-slate property is currently listed for $33.5 million, and will auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

“The vision for this extraordinary property has been to provide a discerning buyer who values exclusivity and security with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a truly bespoke home that embodies their individual lifestyle at one of L.A.’s most iconic and sought-after addresses,” Mr. Metropoulos said.

Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions, added, “The extraordinary penthouse at Sierra Towers exemplifies the type of exclusive, one-of-a-kind properties that are perfectly suited to the luxury auctions that have become our hallmark. I cannot think of a better sequel to our recent sale of 67 Beverly Park which set a world record.”

Home to more billionaires and celebrities than any other building in the city, Sierra Towers is a premier residence that has defined luxury living since its construction in 1965 by architect Jack Charney, who formally studied under the most celebrated modernist architects of the time, including Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler. Located at 9255 Doheny Road, the high-profile residence combines two units for a rare opportunity to occupy an entire floor, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Sunset Strip, Downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood Hills, and Southern California beaches. Walls of glass from the floor to the soaring 15-foot ceilings bring the endless vistas inside, while the raw 7,000 square-foot interior space combined with the 4,000 square-foot interior spaceis a magnificent blank canvas to curate the buyer’s personalized vision.

Finca Son Serralta | Mallorca, Spain

Bid 9–16 June

Nestled at the base of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sierra de Tramuntana, Finca Son Serralta will auction in cooperation with Sergey Kotrikadze of Imperial Properties. Currently listed for €26.5M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions once again on such a spectacular, historic property,” stated Kotrikadze. “I’m confident that with our combined global reach we will find the perfect buyer who will truly value Son Serralta just as its current owners have done for many years.”

The stunning estate spans 63 hectares and boasts an extraordinary 16th-century manor house that has been completely restored for modern comforts whilst retaining its historical charm. Son Serralta offers a combination of nature, history and complete privacy, whilst still being easily accessible from the capital of Mallorca. Relax on the expansive loggia with a glass of wine from a local vineyard, while looking out over the olive tree groves and impressive mountain range beyond. Retire to any of the seven manor house bedroom suites with individual en suite baths, or the separate guest house for visitors or staff.

690 Loyola Drive | Silicon Valley, CA

Bid June 4–9

Spectacular views meet resort-style amenities at 690 Loyola Drive, an exceptionally private estate in the Los Altos Hills area. Set in a premier Silicon Valley residential community, the property boasts ties to "the Mayor of Silicon Valley" and Intel’s founder, Robert Noyce, who was a former owner of this 7,720 square-foot knoll-top home. Currently listed for $14 million, the property will auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Greg Goumas and Arthur Sharif of Sotheby's International Realty.

“After 25 years of a focus in Silicon Valley, we look forward to a chapter of serving a broader set of professional affiliation,” stated the seller, Kevin Kennedy. “Choosing to partner with Concierge Auctions affords me exactly what I want when entering that next chapter—unmatched global reach in a designated time frame. The firm’s ability to bring a property to market with the promise of a time-sensitive sale means that we’re poised to capitalize on finding a buyer and ultimately make a successful sale—all within sixty days.”

Perched on a rare 4.6 acres, 690 Loyola Drive is highlighted by a picturesque backdrop that looks out over the first fairway of the Los Altos Golf & Country Club. Inside, soaring vaulted ceilings enhanced with exposed beams crown a bright and spacious kitchen boasting stone countertops, walnut cabinetry, and an island with seating for guests. Lounge in luxury on the bluestone terrace next to an outdoor pizza oven and fireplace. An expansive lagoon swimming pool and lighted tennis court, one of the only lighted courts that can still be found in the Los Altos Hills area, provide outdoor entertainment for guests, clients, or friends. Alternatively, spend time indoors in the family room with a double-sided stacked-stone fireplace, billiards and recreation room, and wine cellar.

133 Ravine Drive | Coldstream, British Columbia, Canada

Bid June 10–15

Perched high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s top-rated wine growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley, 133 Ravine Drive will auction in cooperation with Richard Deacon of Engel & Völkers Okanagan. Currently listed for $12.999 million CAD, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Partnering with Concierge Auctions after their record-breaking sale in the area last year is an incredible opportunity,” stated Deacon. “Our local knowledge coupled with the firm’s proven platform just makes sense—and we’re eager to channel that energy in the market into another chance at breaking a record for a simply incredible world class estate home.”

Terraced rows of fragrant lavender and lush gardens surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for nearly fifty. Marvel at the world class finishes such as double-height windows bathing the principal rooms in natural light, offering sweeping views of the rolling hills, mountains, and stunning lakefronts below. Sublime craftsmanship and luxury materials throughout are sure to impress, including American black walnut cabinetry and detailing, Swarovski crystal fixtures, and rare handcrafted antique palace doors from India. Make the best use of the property’s prime Okanagan location with the summer kitchen, alfresco dining area, and unique Scottish bothy with kitchen, bathroom, and sitting area with a fireplace for a more intimate setting.

Villa La Cinq | Ibiza, Spain

Bid 27 May–2 June

An ultramodern work of art awaits in Villa La Cinq, a unique eight-bedroom luxury oasis in Ibiza’s prestigious Cap Martinet that will auction in cooperation with Alex Richardson of Black Book Ibiza. Currently listed for €10.5 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m incredibly thrilled to be exclusively partnering once again with Concierge Auctions on yet another outstanding opportunity in Ibiza,” stated Richardson. “With their team’s incredible support and reach in the global market, we’re able to focus our absolute efforts on finding the perfect buyer and bringing unprecedented worldwide exposure to the property to secure the best possible sale price for the owner.”

Pine woods and fragrant gardens tuck the villa out of sight, offering tranquility and privacy far beyond what one would expect from a property with 180-degree views of the Mediterranean Sea. Decorated by renowned interior designer Bruno Erpicum, the villa is designed to capture the vibrancy and natural beauty of Ibiza. The stunning infinity pool forms the heart of the estate, the perfect place to entertain with the lush rolling hills of Cap Martinet and the warm Mediterranean waters stretching as far as the eye can see.

935 Reforma | Mexico City, Mexico

Bid June 30–July 7

Set in the heart of Lomas de Chapultepec, 935 Reforma will auction in cooperation with Laura de La Torre De Skipsey and María Paoli of Mexico Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $8.15 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I have enjoyed owning this piece of Mexican history over the years. It is a true work-of-art with a unique balance of modern updates and preserved historic finishes,” stated the seller, David di Savoy. “I am excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions as I know their process brings tremendous value to the table. Their global reach exposes properties to a worldwide audience of buyers, and we are excited to find a new buyer in just a matter of weeks.”

Built at the onset of the Mexican Renaissance, 935 Reforma bears deep cultural ties, yet has been immaculately maintained while upgrading for modern comfort and convenience. A rare and coveted permit for office use in one of Mexico’s most exclusive zip codes elevates this opportunity beyond its neighbors.

Three Villas and an Ocean | Maui North Shore, HI

Bid June 4–9

Offering three separate homes with ocean views and remarkable detailing, Three Villas and an Ocean, will auction in cooperation with Rhonda Smith Sanchez of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. Currently listed for $7.85 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Three Villas and an Ocean is perfect for a tranquil getaway in Maui’s North Shore. I am looking forward to working with the Concierge Auctions team to help name a new owner of this private paradise and enjoy all the amenities this property has to offer.” stated the seller.

Three separate homes with an ensuite office on 15,000± square feet of oceanfront property creates a private escape on Hawaii’s iconic North shore. Each of the three homes has been previously divided through Hawaii’s condominium property regime (CPR), allowing for easy future sale of one or more of the homes. The villas offer views over Tavares Bay, overlooking the blue water. Natural light bathes each of the three homes through their oversized oceanfront windows. Maui’s famous zest for life envelopes each home’s masterfully appointed architecture, from concrete floors and white stucco walls to soaring ceilings with exposed beams. Natural materials and artistic finishes throughout compliment the spacious living spaces perfect for gathering.

Additional Properties Include:

Juslyn Vineyards & Villa | Napa Valley, CA

Bid May 20–25

Currently Listed for $42M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Aaron Kirman Compass and Neyshia Go of Sotheby's International Realty

The Coselli Collection | Lucca, Tuscany, Italy

Bid 27 May–2 June

Previously Listed for €21M. No Reserve. Selling as a Collection

In Cooperation with Carla Meoni of Olon Property

RidgeView Farm | Near St. Louis, MO

Bid June 9–16

Never Before Listed for Sale. Currently $8.9M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Donna M Calamia of Redkey Realty Leaders St. Louis

Brutaliste sur Mer | Little Compton, RI

Bid May 20–26

Currently Listed for $7.85M. No Reserve. Buy Now $5.95M.

In Cooperation with Renee M. Welchman of Welchman Real Estate Group

5825 Doyle Road | Near Washington, D.C., VA

Bid June 3–8

Previously Listed for $5.999M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Meghan Wasinger of Wasinger & Co Properties

La Cerquilla | Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, Spain

Bid 27 May–1 June

Previously Listed for €5.95M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Tine Hagemeister of International Marbella

Villa Sunset | Mallorca, Spain

Bid 12–28 May

Currently Listed for €5.9M. Reserve €3.75M

In Cooperation with Montana Wilson of Javier James Real Estate

75 Gray Way | Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid June 24–28

Currently Listed for $5,200,888 CAD. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Grace Yan of Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Villa Guardatoia & Casa Natalino | Tuscany, Italy

Bid 24–29 June

Previously Listed for €5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Carla Meoni of Olon Property

38 La Buena Vida Drive | Texas Coast

Bid May 28–June 3

Currently Listed for $4.99M

In Cooperation with Karen Gustavus of RE/MAX Elite

Casa Del Cielo | Las Brisas, Mexico

Bid May 26–June 2

Currently Listed for $3.5M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Laura de La Torre De Skipsey and María Paoli of Mexico Sotheby's International Realty

Casa la Pedrera | Costa Blanca, Spain

Bid 25–30 June

Currently Listed for €3.45M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Julio César Cuellar Lozano of Keller Williams Orihuela Costa

9951 Cotharin Road | Malibu, CA

Bid May 14–25

Currently Listed for $3M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Helena Deeds of Hilton & Hyland

1317 Wagner Road | Glenview, Chicago Area, IL

Bid June 10–15

Currently Listed for $2.9M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Qaiser Khan of Park Shore Realty

The Aviation Estate | Northern Neck, VA

Bid May 20–25

Currently Listed for $2.8M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Ron Mangas, Jr. of TTR Sotheby's International Realty

901 Brushtown Road | Near Philadelphia, PA

Bid May 21–26

Currently Listed for $2.499M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Rob Lamb & Danyelle Lowman-Bush of Compass RE

Plus upcoming properties in Lucca, Tuscany, Italy; Lake Léman, Geneva, Switzerland; Northern Louisiana; Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Bangkok, Thailand; Lake Como, Italy; New Jersey Shore; and Stablewood, Houston, Texas.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.