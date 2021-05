News Release Derby Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501565

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: May 18, 2021 / 1117 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 N

TOWN: Newport

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 27 Off Ramp

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 170

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jody Cleveland

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Disabling Damage

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jenna Myers

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Somerville, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 18, 2021 at approximately 1117 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to a two-car crash on Interstate 91 North at Exit 27. Vehicle 1 was identified as a gray 2019 Ford Focus operated by Jody Cleveland, 70, of Barton, VT. Vehicle 2 was identified as a blue 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Jenna Myers, 31, of Somerville, MA. Cleveland was traveling in the left-hand passing lane and tried to exit the interstate at exit 27. She sideswiped Myers who was traveling in the right-hand travel lane. Cleveland partially left the roadway and came to rest in the center of the off ramp. She was transported to North Country Hospital by Newport EMS for suspected minor injuries. Myers sustained no injuries. The crash is under investigation.

