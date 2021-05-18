Harris and UWS Reaffirm Unique Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto’s Harris Institute and the University of the West of Scotland have reaffirmed a partnership that enables Harris graduates to earn degrees at UWS in 8 months with tuitions waived and UWS students to do international work placements in their field of study in Canada.
“The partnership has been life changing for hundreds of students from both institutions since 2006”, says the college’s president John Harris. “We are thrilled to extend these unprecedented academic opportunities to future students”.
In 2016 the partnership was expanded to permit Harris students who complete both of its programs direct entry into music related Master’s Degrees at UWS with partial scholarships.
“Students earn a college diploma from Harris and a degree from UWS in 20 months or two diplomas and an MA in 32 months”, says Harris. “This advances our original objective to accelerate the post secondary educational experience”.
About UWS
The University of the West of Scotland is the highest ranked university in its category in Scotland (Times University Guide). It offers Master’s Degree programs sound production, songwriting and the music industry with campuses in Ayr, London, Paisley, Dumfries and Lanarkshire,
About Harris
Harris Institute ranked ‘Best school of its kind’ for a 7th year in the Media Arts Education Report. The one-year Audio Production Program and Arts Management Program and the 20-month Music Business Professional (for students completing both programs) start in November, March and July.
For more information:
John Harris, President
Harris Institute
416.367.0178
john@harrisinstitute.com
www.harrisinstitute.com
www.uws.ac.uk
