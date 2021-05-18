New Book Tells The True Story: Who Was Louise Norton Little The Mother of Malcolm X?

A new book The Life of Louise Norton Little was inspired by Hilda Little, older sister of Malcolm X Hilda wanted the truth about their mother known at long last

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The man who would come to be known as Malcolm X came into the world on 19th May 1925. Yet until now, very little was known about the woman who gave birth to him. 96 years after Malcolm Little’s birth in Omaha, the true story about his mother Louise Norton Little has finally been told.Malcolm X was one of 8 children born to this remarkable woman, whose life story is as incredible as that of her illustrious third son. Yet until now, there was very little known about Louise. Without Louise, there would have been no Malcolm X. Without the childhood teaching from his Grenadian-born mother, Malcolm’s life may have been very different.To mark and celebrate the life of Malcolm X’s mother a new book, ‘ The Life of Louise Norton Little ’ has been published. In this book, the truth about Louise’s life is richly revealed. Despite Malcolm’s own ‘Autobiography of Malcolm X’ published with Alex Haley in 1965, the year of Malcolm’s untimely death, the facts about Louise have been few. Most people hardly knew of her existence. Those who read the ‘Autobiography’ knew that she had been taken to Kalamazoo State Hospital, a psychiatric facility, where she spent nearly 25 years.‘The Life of Louise Norton Little’ casts doubt on the notion that Malcolm X’s mother was unwell enough to be committed to the hospital at all. It brings new evidence to light to suggest that systemic racial injustice brought Louise down. Working in concert, the local County welfare system, orchestrated by a shadowy Probate Judge, conspired to have Louise committed to the hospital without a diagnosis. It also sheds new light on the mystery surrounding Louise’s parenthood, including her white father.Almost 10 years to the day in the researching and writing, ‘The Life of Louise Norton Little’ was instigated by Malcolm X’s elder sister, Hilda Little. Determined to have her mother’s true story told, she collected family papers over many years, including Louise’s medical records. Hilda started work on the project with UK-based author, Jessica Russell, in 2012. Instrumental in matching Hilda with the writer, and a contributor to the text with additional source material was Steve Jones Sr., Hilda’s nephew. Tragically both these co-authors died before the project came to fruition.As Hilda Little herself said, there has been a lot of ‘nonsense’ written about her mother Louise. This book ‘The Life of Louise Norton Little’ sets the record straight and celebrates a courageous woman who passed on values of pride, racial consciousness, and independence to all her children.