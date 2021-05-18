Women: Answer Your Call to Lead with a Confident ‘Yes’

New book delivers practical, actionable tips to help women lead powerfully, effectively and compassionately.

Embrace your gift. Invest in yourself and your leadership skills. The world wants and needs women who lead. Be bold. Be brave. Be seen. Be heard. Be paid well. Be you.” — Power Women Worldwide founder Pegine Echevarria

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world needs women who answer the call to lead with a confident “yes.” If you’re one of the female leaders around the globe making meaningful contributions in their industries and communities — or if this is exactly what you aspire to do —the techniques and inspiration contained between the covers of Called to Lead: Success Strategies for Women can fuel your passion and determination.

Power Women Worldwide founder Pegine Echevarria, along with Mindy Gibbins-Klein, Diana Watson, Cindy Tschosik plus 14 other successful female leaders from a variety of industries around the globe share their stories, advice and actionable tips for helping women leaders navigate their multifaceted lives.

“Natural leadership can only go so far,” Pegine says. “Long-term, successful leadership requires training, tools, techniques and wisdom to lead powerfully, effectively and compassionately.”

The consortium of talented, powerful women featured in Called to Lead have thrived in their respective fields while enjoying vibrant personal lives. Each woman draws upon her unique strengths and experiences to deliver relevant, useful strategies to help other women grow and succeed while balancing family, relationships and self-care.

Called to Lead is organized into five sections, each comprised of several chapters:

1. The Power of Being Called to Lead;

2. The Power of Self-Mastery in Leadership;

3. The Power of Influential Leadership;

4. The Power of Emotions and The Mind in Leadership; and

5. The Power of Leadership Love.

Leadership is a calling. The guidance and mentoring from each of the influential female leaders in Called to Lead aims to help readers answer the call with know-how and confidence.

“You are a leader,” says Pegine. “Embrace your gift. Invest in yourself and your leadership skills. The world wants and needs women who lead. Be bold. Be brave. Be seen. Be heard. Be paid well. Be you.”

About the Authors

Pegine Echevarria, MSW, HoF, CVP

Quoted in The New York Times, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and featured on Speaker and Minority Business Enterprise magazines, Pegine, who goes by her first name, is the only Latina in the Motivational Speakers Hall of Fame, alongside stars like Jack Canfield. Through Power Women Worldwide groups, she focuses on uplifting women in leadership. She is the founder and leader of multi-million-dollar businesses and a sought after speaker and presenter. Pegine has received business recognition from the Women’s Business Minority National Council, the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Small Business Administration, which named her a Women in Business Champion. www.powerwomenworldwide.com

Mindy Gibbins-Klein, MBA, CVP

Mindy Gibbins-Klein is a multi-award-winning international speaker, thought leadership strategist, book coach and publisher. She has authored and co-authored 10 books, and has presented to and coached over 50,000 business executives and entrepreneurs in 18 countries. Mindy created The Book Midwife® brand, and designed the methodology that has helped over one thousand leaders to take their ideas and turn them into thought-leading books.

www.mindygk.com

Diana Watson, MA, MS, DTM

“Am I Strange?” is Diana Watson’s most renowned presentation with over one million views within two weeks. As a bilingual professional, Diana also presents in Mandarin, and this one video transformed how the world views Black people who speak Chinese. Her first book, The Speaking Seed: Secrets to Successful Foreign Language Public Speaking, is the first book ever dedicated to foreign language public speaking. www.dianawatson.net

Cindy Tschosik

Cindy Tschosik is a certified ghostwriter, professional speaker and mental wellness advocate. For more than 25 years, Tschosik held leadership roles in legal, corporate, IT and nonprofits. In 2013, she launched SoConnected, a full-service marketing firm for business owners and professional speakers. During a challenging summer in 2008, Tschosik was diagnosed with major depressive disorder. Her mission came out of her mental wellness journey.

www.soconnectedllc.com