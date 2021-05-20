Styched Fashion Launches in UAE
Affordable youth fashion brand Styched Launches in UAE. With their unique Zero Wastage, Zero Inventory model, the brand aims to cater to the Middle East region.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian youth fashion brand, Styched, recently launched in the UAE. The affordable fashion brand, which boasts of a unique Zero wastage and Zero inventory model, aims to be the one stop value fashion shopping destination for online shoppers in the Middle East. Sensedynamic Fashions, the company that owns the brand Styched, has set up manufacturing units, warehouse and shipping hubs in Sharjah / Dubai and plans to expand their vendor network of Fabric manufacturers, tailors and apparel designers across UAE. The company, operating through their website https://www.styched.ae in UAE, will cater to customers across Middle East and North Africa.
Styched launched in India on Feb 2019 with their website https://www.styched.in and Styched App, has grown multi-folds in the last couple of years. From Tshirts and Joggers, the company now has more than 25 categories ranging from Topwear, Bottomwear, Athleisure, Footwear and Ethnic to name a few. The company, headquartered in Bangalore, has scaled up to a 8 million USD valuation with 2 rounds of funding till date. With a vision to become the number one affordable youth fashion brand globally, Styched looks to further expand its footprints in the coming years.
“We have shown 5X growth in the last few months, post lockdown, and felt that this is the right time to go aggressive on our growth plans. Inspite of the pandemic and the stop start mode of operations, we have been able to achieve our planned revenue targets. We are looking forward to being operationally profitable by December 2021 in India. We view UAE as a high potential market for fashion ecommerce and we bring capabilities to cater to the modern youth with unlimited affordable designs.”, one of the senior members at Styched said. Styched will be available only through their own website and app in UAE, like Styched India. They plan to launch the app for UAE by June end. The website is live and taking orders.
Ecommerce in UAE is projected to be at 27B USD by 2022, with 10% of that number owned by Fashion. Fashion ecommerce is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2021-2025) of 11.86%. The highly untapped market in UAE, along with the predominance of expats among fashion ecommerce shoppers, make it a lucrative destination for affordable brands like Styched.
