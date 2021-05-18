Three North Carolina Schools Selected to Win Brand New $100k Don’t Quit!® Fitness Center

Today, Governor Cooper and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced three North Carolina schools selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named C.M. Eppes Middle School in Greenville, Northridge Middle School in Charlotte and Perquimans County Middle School in Winfall as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“I’m excited that these three deserving schools have been selected to receive these generous gifts,” said Gov. Cooper. “As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for students to get the short and long term benefits from physical activity. Each of the selected schools has demonstrated its commitment to promote health and wellness for students, which is important for the entire state of North Carolina.”

“We had an overwhelming response from elementary and middle schools throughout the great state of North Carolina. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Cooper, who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first,” said Mr. Steinfeld. “Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that C.M. Eppes Middle School, Northridge Middle School and Perquimans County Middle School are all being awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall!”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fitness in Motion provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.

For more information about the National Foundation, visit www.natgovfit.org.

About The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. Since 2012, the NFGFC has delivered fitness centers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Georgia, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, California, New Mexico, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin, Arizona, Maryland, Louisiana, Oregon, Colorado, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Rhode Island, Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky and Indiana. In 2021, are gifting fitness centers to four more states including North Carolina, New Hampshire, Mississippi, and Maine.

