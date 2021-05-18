Dr. Robert Farrell Supports Defense Department’s Recent Admission: We are Not Alone
The world-renowned Associate Professor of Engineering and UFO expert is promoting his lecture, The Science Behind Alien Encounters.SUN CITY WEST, ARIZONA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robert Farrell is announcing his support for the recent admission by the US Defense Department that the aerial phenomena seen in 2019 are indeed UFOs.
Dr. Robert E. Farrell is an author/lecturer, ufologist, and retired Associate Professor Emeritus from Penn State University. Having received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University, an MBA from Western New England College, and his Doctor of Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Dr. Farrell has dedicated his life to challenging the status quo in pursuit of innovation.
Lately, the media has focused upon a recent story about the report to Congress due later this year by the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF). It is anticipated this report will explain to Congress, and the American people, who/what has been invading our airspace and flying over national security installations for years using machines with technology far beyond anything our government has developed.
The probable answer to this question has been known for over three decades by Professor Farrell. He has been studying this question and has concluded as many others have, that we are being visited by many different interplanetary beings who are perhaps hundreds of thousands of years more advanced than we are in technology, and even perhaps spiritually.
“I’ve concluded that the aerial craft, which have been witnessed by hundreds of thousands of humans over the centuries, are able to do amazing maneuvers by propelling their craft with gravitational field propulsion,” says Professor Farrell. “To help people understand how this is done, I’ve been traveling the country since 2004 to present my popular lecture entitled The Science Behind Alien Encounters. This work is relevant now, more than ever, as mankind will need to become more informed and aware of the Defense Department’s findings moving forward. I hope to be able to reach out to as many people as possible through my lectures and interviews.”
Dr. Farrell has lectured from coast to coast and, because of the enthusiastic reception by the audience, he has folded his material into a book by the same title. This book, as well as other books by Dr. Farrell, are all available from Amazon in either print or E-book format.
Professor Farrell has also lectured many times at universities, science centers, MUFON meetings, bookstores, clubs, and senior centers around the country, and has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows including Coast-To-Coast AM with George Noory. Dr. Farrell is currently available for interviews, lectures, and book signings in relation to his popular work, The Science Behind Alien Encounters.
For more information about Dr. Robert Farrell and his research or to contact him, please visit http://www.alienlog.com.
About Dr. Robert Farrell
For most of his life, Dr. Farrell has been interested in ufology. Thirty years ago, he began doing legitimate research for his science fiction novel. He believes good science fiction is based on good science. To that extent, Dr. Farrell is trying to follow the style of Michael Crichton (Andromeda Strain, Jurassic Park, and many others) and Arthur C. Clarke (Odyssey series) in his Alien Log series, Alien Log, Alien Log II, the New World Order. and Alien Log III, The Dulce Affair. He is presently working on Alien Log IV, The Antarctica Affair.
In addition to his science fiction novels, Professor Farrell has also written non-fiction books, including The Science Behind Alien Encounters and The Science Behind Noah’s Flood.
He divides his time between Austria and Arizona, USA, where he calls home.
