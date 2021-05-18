COVID-19 Case at Cigar Lake

May 18, 2021

An individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as a presumptive positive until we have confirmation.

Cameco is working closely with the Northern Population Health Unit and following their guidance.

Safety is our top priority. Given the extensive health and safety protocols on site, the northern Saskatchewan mine continues to operate safely.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com