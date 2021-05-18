AG Kaul & 23 AGs Support U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Effort to Undo Trump-Era Healthcare Rule

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of 23 state attorneys general are submitting a comment letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) applauding the agency for its Proposed Rule to undo the Trump-Pence Administration’s harmful 2019 Title X Rule. The Proposed Rule will rectify many of the harms the 2019 Rule caused women, those who live in rural areas, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ community.

“All Wisconsinites should have access to safe, quality health care, including family planning services,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Rolling back this harmful Trump administration rule will make health care more accessible, especially for women who live in rural areas, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ community.”

The Title X program funds not only family planning counseling and access to various contraceptive methods, but also critical screenings for high blood pressure, anemia, diabetes, sexually transmitted diseases, as well as cervical and breast cancer. The 2019 Rule led to a dramatic loss of Title X providers nationwide. Due to this loss of providers, the number of clients served by the program dropped by 60 percent from 2018 to 2020. As a result, low-income, uninsured, and racial and ethnic minorities’ access to Title X family planning services has decreased.

HHS’s Proposed Rule would put the Title X program back on track to providing underserved communities with quality and accessible medical care. For example, the rule would allow Title X clinics to:

Share information with patients about their reproductive healthcare choices and available, high quality providers;

Provide a referral for an abortion, if requested by the patient;

Provide pregnant patients referrals to prenatal care, if requested by the patient; and

Remove the current required physical and financial separation of Title X funded services from abortion care.

In today’s letter, the attorneys general support HHS’s decision to readopt the original Title X regulations that took effect in 2000 and the proposed revisions that would ensure access to equitable, affordable, client-centered, quality family planning services; including the rule’s focus on advancing health equity and reducing barriers to care and health disparities among underserved communities.

Attorney General Kaul joins the attorneys general of California, Nevada, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia in sending the letter.

A copy of the comment letter is available here.