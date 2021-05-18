Milwaukee County Doctor Charged with Identity Theft and Medical Assistance Fraud

OAK CREEK, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced charges today against Farid A. Ahmad, M.D., 52, of Oak Creek, Wis. Ahmad is charged in connection with using a nurse’s identity to prescribe medication to his patients and with defrauding Medicaid by billing for unnecessary services and for services that he did not actually provide.

“Wisconsin DOJ’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is dedicated to fighting fraud in this important program. By holding those who commit Medicaid fraud accountable, our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit protects patients and the Medicaid program,” said Attorney General Kaul.

According to the criminal complaint, Ahmad lost his certification to provide medical services to Medicaid patients in the summer of 2018. Afterwards, in September 2018, he used a nurse’s National Provider Identifier Standard (NPI)—a unique, ten-digit numeric identifier that medical service providers must use when prescribing medicine—to prescribe medication to his Medicaid patients. The nurse told investigators that they consented to allowing Ahmad to use the nurse’s NPI once to prescribe a non-narcotic medication to one patient. In September 2018, Ahmad used the nurse’s NPI to prescribe nearly three hundred medications to his patients, including eight prescriptions for controlled substances.

The complaint also alleges that Ahmad overbilled Medicaid by billing for comprehensive medical examinations when his exams were much more limited in scope due to their brief duration. Ahmad also overbilled Medicaid by billing for unnecessary in-home examinations when his patients could have travelled to his office. The complaint alleges that Ahmad overbilled Medicaid by over fifteen thousand dollars.

As in any criminal proceeding, Ahmad is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Filipa from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit. The DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services is providing victim services, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services assisted with the case.