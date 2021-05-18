The migrants swam from two locations, with some entering southern Ceuta at Tarajal beach, and a larger group entering the north of the city at Benzu beach, a spokesman for the Spanish government in Ceuta told CNN.

One man drowned in the process, the spokesman added.

At both locations, migrants swam around rocky breakwaters jutting out into the Mediterranean that mark the border between the countries. The spokesman said it was a short distance in each case.

Ceuta is an enclave of some 84,000 Spaniards on Morocco’s north coast and, crucially for migrants attempting to enter, it is on European Union soil.

“I have never seen a situation like this one, it is unprecedented, I have never felt so frustrated and sad,” Ceuta President Juan Jesus Vivas, told Spanish broadcaster TVE on Tuesday. “This is a chaotic situation, so chaotic that we can’t tell the exact number of migrants at the moment,” he added. “We need to gather all the ones who have arrived and allocate them in a specific location,…

Read Full Story

The post Hundreds of migrants swim from Morocco to Spanish enclave of Ceuta appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.