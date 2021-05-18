Leading Contingent Workforce Solutions Firm Honored with Diversity Award
We want to continuously challenge ourselves to do better with social and diversity causes, be an active member in the community and ensure our supplier partners are doing the same.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverHive, a leading contingent workforce solutions firm, was recently honored by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Diversity Council as one of the region’s best minority suppliers. It received this award alongside other business leaders such as Cisco, CBRE, and Kaiser Permanente in a special online ceremony May 6.
— Brandon Moreno, president
EverHive, a Minority-owned Business Enterprise itself, was nominated for the WRMSDC award by one of its diversity suppliers. It specifically received the “All Money is Green Award,” due to its strong commitment to working with other MBEs. Currently, more than 90 percent of EverHive’s spend goes to other MBEs.
“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are important to us,” says EverHive President Brandon Moreno. “Many companies will seek out MBE status, and that’s where their commitment to diversity ends. EverHive goes beyond just being a Tier One spend for other companies. We want to continuously challenge ourselves to do better with social and diversity causes, be an active member in the community and ensure our supplier partners are doing the same.”
Indeed, EverHive actively requires new suppliers to outline what activities they are doing to support diversity in the workplace, as well as their commitments to the local community.
“We know that different backgrounds, active commitments to social causes, and strong ethics create a thriving workplace, and we encourage it with everyone we do business with,” Moreno says.
In addition to working primarily with other MBEs, nearly 75% of EverHive employees and consultants are minority and/or women. Founder Brandon Moreno frequently works with veterans in helping transition back to the civilian workforce. The company also sets a goal of having 25% or more of its supplier partners be certified diversity businesses.
“This award exemplifies the continuous efforts EverHive makes in ensuring we are active participants in our community as well as those supplier partners we choose to do business with,” Moreno says. “We believe that we all can do better when it comes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts and we are committed to staying the course in mirroring the diverse workforce and initiatives in the world today.”
About EverHive
EverHive is one of the few companies in the world to provide a holistic and truly vendor-neutral approach to optimizing contingent workforce management programs. EverHive is currently the only company offering a Hybrid MSP model. As vanguards of the global workforce, EverHive empower its clients to gain a competitive edge through strategic, efficient, and effective solutions that evolve and grow with the business. EverHive’s custom contingent workforce management solutions are used around the world by industries across the business sphere from financial services to entertainment, technology, consumer goods, aerospace, and video games. EverHive is a proud supporter of diversity and inclusion and is a MBE certified company and winner of the “All Money Is Green” award that recognizes minority-owned companies that have done the most work with other MBE firms. In addition, EverHive was recently named to Inc. Magazine’s “Best Workplaces” in the Prosperous and Thriving category. To learn more, visit everhive.com.
About WRMSDC
The Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC) supports the growth and business development of minority communities by championing the use of minority-owned businesses in Northern California, Nevada, and Hawai‘i. For more information, visit wrmsdc.org.
