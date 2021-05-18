Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Silvio Berlusconi Quick Details | CNN

(CNN) —  

Here’s a look at the life of billionaire and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Birth date: September 29, 1936

Birth place: Milan, Italy

Father: Luigi Berlusconi, bank clerk

Mother: Rosella (Bossi) Berlusconi, homemaker

Marriages: Veronica Lario, (1990-2012, divorced); Carla Dall’Oglio, (1965-1985, divorced)

Children: with Veronica Lario: Luigi, Eleonora and Barbara; with Carla Dall’Oglio: Piersilvio and Marina

Education: University of Milan, Law, 1961

He has been the subject of multiple corruption and bribery trials.

Berlusconi’s political party, the Forza Italia Party was named for “Forza, Italia!” (Go, Italy!), a chant heard at Italian national football (soccer) team games. Berlusconi owned the AC Milan football club for 31 years.

He has been treated for prostate cancer.

1962 – Founds Edilnord, a real…

