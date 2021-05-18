Nancy F. Creed Elected as MACCE President of its Board of Directors

Nancy Creed, newly elected President of the MACCE Board, poses in her office at the Springfield Regional Chamber headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Creed, a long-time chamber executive, serves as president of the Springfield Regional Chamber

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy F. Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber (SRC), has been elected president of the Mass. Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (MACCE) through 2022. MACCE is a Massachusetts-based organization that offers valuable resources and networking opportunities to its member chamber of commerce professionals across the Commonwealth.

Creed has amassed over 25 years of strategic alliance building, communications, public relations, media relations, and government and community outreach experience. She has served as president of the SRC since 2016. Prior to becoming chamber president, she served as vice president of marketing and communications. Creed holds a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, is certified in nonprofit organization management through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management and is a 2000 graduate of the SRC's Leadership Institute.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as president of the MACCE board and look forward to connecting with fellow chamber professionals to provide information, education, and peer experiences to help them grow, learn, and succeed,” said Creed.

Creed has served in a variety of capacities on the MACCE Board including Region 1 Vice President, Secretary and Vice President.

Also elected to the Board were: Moe Belliveau, Greater Easthampton Chamber of Commerce as Vice President; Danielle McFadden, Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce as Past President; Marie Oliva, Cape Cod Canal Regional Chamber as Treasurer; Rick Kidder, One SouthCoast Chamber as Secretary.

Kara Griffin of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce was elected chair of the MACCE Speaker Series. Melissa Fetterhoff of the Nashoba Valley Chamber of Commerce was elected chair of the MACCE Chamber Exchange; and Jack Lank of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce was elected the Board representative for the New England Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Regional Vice Presidents elected were Jonathan Butler, 1Berkshire (Region 1); Jeannie Hebert, Blackstone Valley Chamber of Commerce (Region 2); Rinus Oosthoek, Salem Chamber of Commerce (Region 3); Tom O’Rourke, Neponset River Regional Chamber (Region 4); Chris Cooney, Metro South Chamber of Commerce (Region 5); and Mary Vilbon, Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce (Region 6).

MACCE maintains a partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the New England Association of Chamber of Commerce Professionals (NEACCE). MACCE has approximately 70 member organizations throughout the Commonwealth. Learn more about MACCE by visiting their website: http://www.macce.org/.

###

The Springfield Regional Chamber is a business association representing the region and its geographic hub of Springfield and more than 500 businesses of all sizes, industries, and professions, providing leadership in creating a healthy economic climate.